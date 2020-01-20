New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distributed Solar Power Generation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05840299/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global distributed solar power generation market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising electricity demand and high cost of grid expansion. Also, increasing adoption of microgrids is anticipated to boost the growth of the global distributed solar power generation market as well.



Market Segmentation

This global distributed solar power generation market is segmented as below:

Type

• Commercial and industrial

• Residential

• Off-grid



Geographic segmentation

• The Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Key Trends for global distributed solar power generation market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of microgrids as the prime reason driving the global distributed solar power generation market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global distributed solar power generation market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global distributed solar power generation market, including some of the vendors such as Canadian Solar Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., KACO new energy GmbH, SMA Solar Technology AG, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





