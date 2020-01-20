Lysaker, 20 January 2020
Financial calender for funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
FINANCIAL YEAR 2019
27.04.2020 – Annual Report
FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
24.03.2020 – Election meeting
14.07.2020 – Semi annual Report
23.04.2021 – Annual Report
The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, NORWAY
