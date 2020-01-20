Lysaker, 20 January 2020

Financial calender for funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

27.04.2020 – Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

24.03.2020 – Election meeting

14.07.2020 – Semi annual Report

23.04.2021 – Annual Report

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871