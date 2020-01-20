Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 3 - 20 JANUARY 2020

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



432,500



102.86



44,487,230 13/1/2020 11,000 100.17 1,101,870 14/1/2020 12,000 99.47 1,193,640 15/1/2020 12,000 98.36 1,180,320 16/1/2020 12,000 98.27 1,179,240 17/1/2020 12,000 98.52 1,182,240 Accumulated 491,500 102.39 50,324,540

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 491,500 at a total amount of DKK 50,324,540.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,032,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.19%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,167,533.

