ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 3 - 20 JANUARY 2020
On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
432,500
|
102.86
|
44,487,230
|13/1/2020
|11,000
|100.17
|1,101,870
|14/1/2020
|12,000
|99.47
|1,193,640
|15/1/2020
|12,000
|98.36
|1,180,320
|16/1/2020
|12,000
|98.27
|1,179,240
|17/1/2020
|12,000
|98.52
|1,182,240
|Accumulated
|491,500
|102.39
|50,324,540
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 491,500 at a total amount of DKK 50,324,540.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,032,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.19%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,167,533.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
