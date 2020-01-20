20 January 2020
Announcement no. 3/2020
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 13 January 2020 to 17 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 197.2 million have been bought back, equivalent to 83.9% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 182.2 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 91.1% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 3:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|13 January 2020
|11,051
|59.08
|652,893
|14 January 2020
|9,669
|59.04
|570,858
|15 January 2020
|11,051
|59.38
|656,208
|16 January 2020
|11,051
|59.57
|658,308
|17 January 2020
|11,051
|60.19
|665,160
|Accumulated during the period
|53,873
|59.46
|3,203,427
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3,498,179
|56.37
|197,176,703
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,494,975 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|13 January 2020
|14 January 2020
|15 January 2020
|16 January 2020
|17 January 2020
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|11.051
|59,08
|9.669
|59,04
|11.051
|59,38
|11.051
|59,57
|11.051
|60,19
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|11.051
|59,08
|9.669
|59,04
|11.051
|59,38
|11.051
|59,57
|11.051
|60,19
|13 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|11.051
|59,08
|28
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 9:01:05.690000
|592
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200113 9:20:52.055000
|329
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200113 9:40:47.169000
|291
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200113 9:54:18.607000
|344
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|189
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|189
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|189
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|67
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|189
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|666
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|234
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|110
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 12:54:44.586000
|227
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200113 12:58:35.277000
|203
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200113 12:58:35.277000
|450
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200113 13:01:29.333000
|72
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200113 14:11:10.792000
|415
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200113 14:29:41.139000
|159
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 14:32:00.906000
|270
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 14:32:43.829000
|979
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 15:24:48.865000
|372
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 15:35:28.413000
|440
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200113 16:07:11.971000
|295
|59,15
|XCSE
|20200113 16:08:02.236000
|701
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200113 16:16:05.851332
|3.051
|59,08
|XCSE
|20200113 16:35:43.790493
|14 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|9.669
|59,04
|297
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200114 9:10:21.915000
|186
|58,75
|XCSE
|20200114 9:29:31.569000
|100
|58,75
|XCSE
|20200114 9:29:31.569000
|309
|58,80
|XCSE
|20200114 9:38:03.189000
|38
|58,80
|XCSE
|20200114 9:38:03.189000
|421
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200114 10:06:30.083000
|116
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200114 10:06:30.083000
|327
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200114 11:50:51.952000
|288
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200114 12:09:46.176000
|295
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200114 12:12:53.569000
|58
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200114 12:12:53.569000
|384
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200114 12:29:32.124000
|331
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200114 13:42:35.089000
|15
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200114 14:37:51.467000
|1.184
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200114 14:37:51.467000
|591
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200114 14:56:38.034000
|300
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200114 15:15:22.275000
|55
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200114 15:15:22.296000
|303
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200114 15:49:55.594000
|426
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200114 15:56:41.061000
|942
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200114 16:41:20.126338
|34
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200114 16:41:20.126368
|2.669
|59,04
|XCSE
|20200114 16:45:41.062723
|15 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|11.051
|59,38
|28
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200115 9:01:05.753000
|206
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200115 9:13:34.714000
|90
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200115 9:13:34.714000
|320
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200115 9:25:37.078000
|83
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200115 9:36:48.233000
|248
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200115 9:36:48.233000
|59
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200115 10:05:57.213000
|336
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200115 10:05:57.214000
|402
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200115 10:20:27.416000
|293
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200115 10:31:48.144000
|283
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200115 10:38:30.147000
|526
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200115 11:03:13.751000
|289
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200115 11:37:35.054000
|314
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200115 12:17:55.316000
|147
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200115 12:17:55.316000
|100
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200115 12:49:14.521000
|476
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200115 13:11:34.523000
|371
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200115 13:30:16.061000
|370
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200115 13:57:20.929000
|187
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200115 14:14:24.649000
|110
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200115 14:14:24.649000
|287
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200115 14:40:30.470000
|4
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200115 15:09:37.140000
|114
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200115 15:17:06.331000
|147
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200115 15:17:06.331000
|155
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200115 15:21:50.907000
|248
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200115 15:21:50.907000
|540
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200115 15:44:07.564000
|102
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200115 16:05:12.248000
|202
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200115 16:06:51.284000
|18
|59,65
|XCSE
|20200115 16:19:09.052722
|945
|59,65
|XCSE
|20200115 16:19:09.052752
|3.051
|59,38
|XCSE
|20200115 16:25:48.288236
|16 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|11.051
|59,57
|28
|59,85
|XCSE
|20200116 9:10:42.277000
|293
|59,65
|XCSE
|20200116 9:17:18.776000
|458
|59,75
|XCSE
|20200116 9:37:44.891000
|52
|59,75
|XCSE
|20200116 10:00:03.368000
|60
|59,75
|XCSE
|20200116 10:00:03.368000
|502
|59,75
|XCSE
|20200116 10:00:03.368000
|337
|59,65
|XCSE
|20200116 10:23:34.292000
|294
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200116 10:50:56.665000
|148
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200116 11:05:04.106000
|60
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200116 11:05:04.106000
|88
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200116 11:05:04.106000
|55
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200116 11:05:04.106000
|180
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200116 11:23:36.710000
|121
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200116 11:31:55.499000
|401
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200116 11:40:19.662000
|19
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200116 12:12:30.969000
|276
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200116 12:12:30.969000
|90
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200116 12:30:41.900000
|211
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200116 12:33:45.062000
|366
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200116 13:58:43.290000
|317
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200116 14:04:31.960000
|679
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200116 14:12:05.771000
|515
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200116 14:47:41.874000
|307
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200116 15:07:47.740000
|583
|59,70
|XCSE
|20200116 16:00:59.146000
|583
|59,65
|XCSE
|20200116 16:09:56.945000
|308
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200116 16:16:49.694000
|372
|59,70
|XCSE
|20200116 16:35:28.137077
|297
|59,70
|XCSE
|20200116 16:35:28.137110
|3.051
|59,57
|XCSE
|20200116 16:42:34.332603
|17 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|11.051
|60,19
|28
|59,90
|XCSE
|20200117 9:05:08.680000
|62
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200117 9:09:44.351000
|243
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200117 9:09:44.351000
|86
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 9:33:06.780000
|204
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 9:33:06.780000
|380
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 9:44:43.248000
|309
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 10:00:08.021000
|153
|60,05
|XCSE
|20200117 10:02:00.435000
|213
|60,05
|XCSE
|20200117 10:02:00.435000
|285
|60,10
|XCSE
|20200117 10:32:28.883000
|924
|60,30
|XCSE
|20200117 11:04:34.001000
|117
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200117 11:45:23.051000
|485
|60,30
|XCSE
|20200117 12:06:49.955000
|138
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200117 12:31:21.173000
|63
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200117 13:04:30.592000
|113
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200117 13:22:04.599000
|217
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200117 13:36:26.703000
|458
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200117 13:38:41.322000
|161
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200117 13:54:05.940000
|218
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200117 13:54:05.940000
|293
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200117 14:13:16.569000
|298
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200117 14:38:05.143000
|42
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 15:11:19.630000
|252
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 15:13:26.543000
|393
|60,10
|XCSE
|20200117 15:22:39.299000
|355
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 15:44:44.207000
|298
|60,10
|XCSE
|20200117 15:56:37.598000
|521
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 16:15:49.880000
|691
|60,15
|XCSE
|20200117 16:23:19.136856
|3.051
|60,19
|XCSE
|20200117 16:24:36.504593
