20 January 2020
Announcement no. 3/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 13 January 2020 to 17 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 197.2 million have been bought back, equivalent to 83.9% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 182.2 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 91.1% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 3:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
13 January 202011,05159.08652,893
14 January 20209,66959.04570,858
15 January 202011,05159.38656,208
16 January 202011,05159.57658,308
17 January 202011,05160.19665,160
Accumulated during the period53,87359.463,203,427
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,498,17956.37197,176,703

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,494,975 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 13 January 2020 14 January 2020 15 January 2020 16 January 2020 17 January 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE11.05159,08 9.66959,04 11.05159,38 11.05159,57 11.05160,19
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total11.05159,08 9.66959,04 11.05159,38 11.05159,57 11.05160,19


13 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
11.05159,08  
2859,10XCSE20200113 9:01:05.690000
59258,85XCSE20200113 9:20:52.055000
32959,00XCSE20200113 9:40:47.169000
29158,85XCSE20200113 9:54:18.607000
34459,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
18959,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
18959,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
18959,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
6759,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
18959,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
66659,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
23459,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
11059,10XCSE20200113 12:54:44.586000
22759,05XCSE20200113 12:58:35.277000
20359,05XCSE20200113 12:58:35.277000
45059,05XCSE20200113 13:01:29.333000
7259,20XCSE20200113 14:11:10.792000
41559,20XCSE20200113 14:29:41.139000
15959,10XCSE20200113 14:32:00.906000
27059,10XCSE20200113 14:32:43.829000
97959,10XCSE20200113 15:24:48.865000
37259,10XCSE20200113 15:35:28.413000
44059,20XCSE20200113 16:07:11.971000
29559,15XCSE20200113 16:08:02.236000
70159,10XCSE20200113 16:16:05.851332
3.05159,08XCSE20200113 16:35:43.790493


14 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
9.66959,04  
29759,10XCSE20200114 9:10:21.915000
18658,75XCSE20200114 9:29:31.569000
10058,75XCSE20200114 9:29:31.569000
30958,80XCSE20200114 9:38:03.189000
3858,80XCSE20200114 9:38:03.189000
42158,95XCSE20200114 10:06:30.083000
11658,95XCSE20200114 10:06:30.083000
32759,25XCSE20200114 11:50:51.952000
28859,20XCSE20200114 12:09:46.176000
29559,10XCSE20200114 12:12:53.569000
5859,10XCSE20200114 12:12:53.569000
38459,05XCSE20200114 12:29:32.124000
33159,10XCSE20200114 13:42:35.089000
1559,05XCSE20200114 14:37:51.467000
1.18459,05XCSE20200114 14:37:51.467000
59158,95XCSE20200114 14:56:38.034000
30058,90XCSE20200114 15:15:22.275000
5558,90XCSE20200114 15:15:22.296000
30359,00XCSE20200114 15:49:55.594000
42659,00XCSE20200114 15:56:41.061000
94259,20XCSE20200114 16:41:20.126338
3459,20XCSE20200114 16:41:20.126368
2.66959,04XCSE20200114 16:45:41.062723


15 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
11.05159,38  
2859,35XCSE20200115 9:01:05.753000
20659,10XCSE20200115 9:13:34.714000
9059,10XCSE20200115 9:13:34.714000
32059,20XCSE20200115 9:25:37.078000
8359,25XCSE20200115 9:36:48.233000
24859,25XCSE20200115 9:36:48.233000
5959,30XCSE20200115 10:05:57.213000
33659,30XCSE20200115 10:05:57.214000
40259,25XCSE20200115 10:20:27.416000
29359,30XCSE20200115 10:31:48.144000
28359,30XCSE20200115 10:38:30.147000
52659,20XCSE20200115 11:03:13.751000
28959,30XCSE20200115 11:37:35.054000
31459,30XCSE20200115 12:17:55.316000
14759,30XCSE20200115 12:17:55.316000
10059,35XCSE20200115 12:49:14.521000
47659,40XCSE20200115 13:11:34.523000
37159,40XCSE20200115 13:30:16.061000
37059,50XCSE20200115 13:57:20.929000
18759,40XCSE20200115 14:14:24.649000
11059,40XCSE20200115 14:14:24.649000
28759,35XCSE20200115 14:40:30.470000
459,35XCSE20200115 15:09:37.140000
11459,40XCSE20200115 15:17:06.331000
14759,40XCSE20200115 15:17:06.331000
15559,40XCSE20200115 15:21:50.907000
24859,40XCSE20200115 15:21:50.907000
54059,60XCSE20200115 15:44:07.564000
10259,50XCSE20200115 16:05:12.248000
20259,50XCSE20200115 16:06:51.284000
1859,65XCSE20200115 16:19:09.052722
94559,65XCSE20200115 16:19:09.052752
3.05159,38XCSE20200115 16:25:48.288236


16 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
11.05159,57  
2859,85XCSE20200116 9:10:42.277000
29359,65XCSE20200116 9:17:18.776000
45859,75XCSE20200116 9:37:44.891000
5259,75XCSE20200116 10:00:03.368000
6059,75XCSE20200116 10:00:03.368000
50259,75XCSE20200116 10:00:03.368000
33759,65XCSE20200116 10:23:34.292000
29459,55XCSE20200116 10:50:56.665000
14859,50XCSE20200116 11:05:04.106000
6059,50XCSE20200116 11:05:04.106000
8859,50XCSE20200116 11:05:04.106000
5559,50XCSE20200116 11:05:04.106000
18059,45XCSE20200116 11:23:36.710000
12159,45XCSE20200116 11:31:55.499000
40159,45XCSE20200116 11:40:19.662000
1959,45XCSE20200116 12:12:30.969000
27659,45XCSE20200116 12:12:30.969000
9059,50XCSE20200116 12:30:41.900000
21159,50XCSE20200116 12:33:45.062000
36659,45XCSE20200116 13:58:43.290000
31759,40XCSE20200116 14:04:31.960000
67959,40XCSE20200116 14:12:05.771000
51559,45XCSE20200116 14:47:41.874000
30759,45XCSE20200116 15:07:47.740000
58359,70XCSE20200116 16:00:59.146000
58359,65XCSE20200116 16:09:56.945000
30859,60XCSE20200116 16:16:49.694000
37259,70XCSE20200116 16:35:28.137077
29759,70XCSE20200116 16:35:28.137110
3.05159,57XCSE20200116 16:42:34.332603


17 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
11.05160,19  
2859,90XCSE20200117 9:05:08.680000
6260,25XCSE20200117 9:09:44.351000
24360,25XCSE20200117 9:09:44.351000
8660,15XCSE20200117 9:33:06.780000
20460,15XCSE20200117 9:33:06.780000
38060,15XCSE20200117 9:44:43.248000
30960,15XCSE20200117 10:00:08.021000
15360,05XCSE20200117 10:02:00.435000
21360,05XCSE20200117 10:02:00.435000
28560,10XCSE20200117 10:32:28.883000
92460,30XCSE20200117 11:04:34.001000
11760,25XCSE20200117 11:45:23.051000
48560,30XCSE20200117 12:06:49.955000
13860,20XCSE20200117 12:31:21.173000
6360,20XCSE20200117 13:04:30.592000
11360,20XCSE20200117 13:22:04.599000
21760,20XCSE20200117 13:36:26.703000
45860,20XCSE20200117 13:38:41.322000
16160,25XCSE20200117 13:54:05.940000
21860,25XCSE20200117 13:54:05.940000
29360,20XCSE20200117 14:13:16.569000
29860,25XCSE20200117 14:38:05.143000
4260,15XCSE20200117 15:11:19.630000
25260,15XCSE20200117 15:13:26.543000
39360,10XCSE20200117 15:22:39.299000
35560,15XCSE20200117 15:44:44.207000
29860,10XCSE20200117 15:56:37.598000
52160,15XCSE20200117 16:15:49.880000
69160,15XCSE20200117 16:23:19.136856
3.05160,19XCSE20200117 16:24:36.504593

 

Attachment