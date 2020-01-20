20 January 2020

Announcement no. 3/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 13 January 2020 to 17 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 197.2 million have been bought back, equivalent to 83.9% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 182.2 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 91.1% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 3:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 13 January 2020 11,051 59.08 652,893 14 January 2020 9,669 59.04 570,858 15 January 2020 11,051 59.38 656,208 16 January 2020 11,051 59.57 658,308 17 January 2020 11,051 60.19 665,160 Accumulated during the period 53,873 59.46 3,203,427 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,498,179 56.37 197,176,703

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,494,975 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.





Detailed transaction data

13 January 2020 14 January 2020 15 January 2020 16 January 2020 17 January 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 11.051 59,08 9.669 59,04 11.051 59,38 11.051 59,57 11.051 60,19 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 11.051 59,08 9.669 59,04 11.051 59,38 11.051 59,57 11.051 60,19





13 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 11.051 59,08 28 59,10 XCSE 20200113 9:01:05.690000 592 58,85 XCSE 20200113 9:20:52.055000 329 59,00 XCSE 20200113 9:40:47.169000 291 58,85 XCSE 20200113 9:54:18.607000 344 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 189 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 189 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 189 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 67 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 189 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 666 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 234 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 110 59,10 XCSE 20200113 12:54:44.586000 227 59,05 XCSE 20200113 12:58:35.277000 203 59,05 XCSE 20200113 12:58:35.277000 450 59,05 XCSE 20200113 13:01:29.333000 72 59,20 XCSE 20200113 14:11:10.792000 415 59,20 XCSE 20200113 14:29:41.139000 159 59,10 XCSE 20200113 14:32:00.906000 270 59,10 XCSE 20200113 14:32:43.829000 979 59,10 XCSE 20200113 15:24:48.865000 372 59,10 XCSE 20200113 15:35:28.413000 440 59,20 XCSE 20200113 16:07:11.971000 295 59,15 XCSE 20200113 16:08:02.236000 701 59,10 XCSE 20200113 16:16:05.851332 3.051 59,08 XCSE 20200113 16:35:43.790493





14 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 9.669 59,04 297 59,10 XCSE 20200114 9:10:21.915000 186 58,75 XCSE 20200114 9:29:31.569000 100 58,75 XCSE 20200114 9:29:31.569000 309 58,80 XCSE 20200114 9:38:03.189000 38 58,80 XCSE 20200114 9:38:03.189000 421 58,95 XCSE 20200114 10:06:30.083000 116 58,95 XCSE 20200114 10:06:30.083000 327 59,25 XCSE 20200114 11:50:51.952000 288 59,20 XCSE 20200114 12:09:46.176000 295 59,10 XCSE 20200114 12:12:53.569000 58 59,10 XCSE 20200114 12:12:53.569000 384 59,05 XCSE 20200114 12:29:32.124000 331 59,10 XCSE 20200114 13:42:35.089000 15 59,05 XCSE 20200114 14:37:51.467000 1.184 59,05 XCSE 20200114 14:37:51.467000 591 58,95 XCSE 20200114 14:56:38.034000 300 58,90 XCSE 20200114 15:15:22.275000 55 58,90 XCSE 20200114 15:15:22.296000 303 59,00 XCSE 20200114 15:49:55.594000 426 59,00 XCSE 20200114 15:56:41.061000 942 59,20 XCSE 20200114 16:41:20.126338 34 59,20 XCSE 20200114 16:41:20.126368 2.669 59,04 XCSE 20200114 16:45:41.062723





15 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 11.051 59,38 28 59,35 XCSE 20200115 9:01:05.753000 206 59,10 XCSE 20200115 9:13:34.714000 90 59,10 XCSE 20200115 9:13:34.714000 320 59,20 XCSE 20200115 9:25:37.078000 83 59,25 XCSE 20200115 9:36:48.233000 248 59,25 XCSE 20200115 9:36:48.233000 59 59,30 XCSE 20200115 10:05:57.213000 336 59,30 XCSE 20200115 10:05:57.214000 402 59,25 XCSE 20200115 10:20:27.416000 293 59,30 XCSE 20200115 10:31:48.144000 283 59,30 XCSE 20200115 10:38:30.147000 526 59,20 XCSE 20200115 11:03:13.751000 289 59,30 XCSE 20200115 11:37:35.054000 314 59,30 XCSE 20200115 12:17:55.316000 147 59,30 XCSE 20200115 12:17:55.316000 100 59,35 XCSE 20200115 12:49:14.521000 476 59,40 XCSE 20200115 13:11:34.523000 371 59,40 XCSE 20200115 13:30:16.061000 370 59,50 XCSE 20200115 13:57:20.929000 187 59,40 XCSE 20200115 14:14:24.649000 110 59,40 XCSE 20200115 14:14:24.649000 287 59,35 XCSE 20200115 14:40:30.470000 4 59,35 XCSE 20200115 15:09:37.140000 114 59,40 XCSE 20200115 15:17:06.331000 147 59,40 XCSE 20200115 15:17:06.331000 155 59,40 XCSE 20200115 15:21:50.907000 248 59,40 XCSE 20200115 15:21:50.907000 540 59,60 XCSE 20200115 15:44:07.564000 102 59,50 XCSE 20200115 16:05:12.248000 202 59,50 XCSE 20200115 16:06:51.284000 18 59,65 XCSE 20200115 16:19:09.052722 945 59,65 XCSE 20200115 16:19:09.052752 3.051 59,38 XCSE 20200115 16:25:48.288236





16 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 11.051 59,57 28 59,85 XCSE 20200116 9:10:42.277000 293 59,65 XCSE 20200116 9:17:18.776000 458 59,75 XCSE 20200116 9:37:44.891000 52 59,75 XCSE 20200116 10:00:03.368000 60 59,75 XCSE 20200116 10:00:03.368000 502 59,75 XCSE 20200116 10:00:03.368000 337 59,65 XCSE 20200116 10:23:34.292000 294 59,55 XCSE 20200116 10:50:56.665000 148 59,50 XCSE 20200116 11:05:04.106000 60 59,50 XCSE 20200116 11:05:04.106000 88 59,50 XCSE 20200116 11:05:04.106000 55 59,50 XCSE 20200116 11:05:04.106000 180 59,45 XCSE 20200116 11:23:36.710000 121 59,45 XCSE 20200116 11:31:55.499000 401 59,45 XCSE 20200116 11:40:19.662000 19 59,45 XCSE 20200116 12:12:30.969000 276 59,45 XCSE 20200116 12:12:30.969000 90 59,50 XCSE 20200116 12:30:41.900000 211 59,50 XCSE 20200116 12:33:45.062000 366 59,45 XCSE 20200116 13:58:43.290000 317 59,40 XCSE 20200116 14:04:31.960000 679 59,40 XCSE 20200116 14:12:05.771000 515 59,45 XCSE 20200116 14:47:41.874000 307 59,45 XCSE 20200116 15:07:47.740000 583 59,70 XCSE 20200116 16:00:59.146000 583 59,65 XCSE 20200116 16:09:56.945000 308 59,60 XCSE 20200116 16:16:49.694000 372 59,70 XCSE 20200116 16:35:28.137077 297 59,70 XCSE 20200116 16:35:28.137110 3.051 59,57 XCSE 20200116 16:42:34.332603





17 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 11.051 60,19 28 59,90 XCSE 20200117 9:05:08.680000 62 60,25 XCSE 20200117 9:09:44.351000 243 60,25 XCSE 20200117 9:09:44.351000 86 60,15 XCSE 20200117 9:33:06.780000 204 60,15 XCSE 20200117 9:33:06.780000 380 60,15 XCSE 20200117 9:44:43.248000 309 60,15 XCSE 20200117 10:00:08.021000 153 60,05 XCSE 20200117 10:02:00.435000 213 60,05 XCSE 20200117 10:02:00.435000 285 60,10 XCSE 20200117 10:32:28.883000 924 60,30 XCSE 20200117 11:04:34.001000 117 60,25 XCSE 20200117 11:45:23.051000 485 60,30 XCSE 20200117 12:06:49.955000 138 60,20 XCSE 20200117 12:31:21.173000 63 60,20 XCSE 20200117 13:04:30.592000 113 60,20 XCSE 20200117 13:22:04.599000 217 60,20 XCSE 20200117 13:36:26.703000 458 60,20 XCSE 20200117 13:38:41.322000 161 60,25 XCSE 20200117 13:54:05.940000 218 60,25 XCSE 20200117 13:54:05.940000 293 60,20 XCSE 20200117 14:13:16.569000 298 60,25 XCSE 20200117 14:38:05.143000 42 60,15 XCSE 20200117 15:11:19.630000 252 60,15 XCSE 20200117 15:13:26.543000 393 60,10 XCSE 20200117 15:22:39.299000 355 60,15 XCSE 20200117 15:44:44.207000 298 60,10 XCSE 20200117 15:56:37.598000 521 60,15 XCSE 20200117 16:15:49.880000 691 60,15 XCSE 20200117 16:23:19.136856 3.051 60,19 XCSE 20200117 16:24:36.504593





