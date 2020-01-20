Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights



The total value of the Global Animation, VFX & Video Games industry was US$ 264 billion in 2019

Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY

The market size of the Global Video Gaming industry was US$ 100 billion in 2019

The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million

The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films.

Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content.



Streaming video is the fastest-growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double-digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.



The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video.



In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market.

We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and game production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.

Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.



Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low-cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for the online games market to grow.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross-sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Key Topics Covered



Global Animation & VFX Industry

History and Evolution

Industry Differentiators

Industry Characteristics

Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios

Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Market segmentation of Animation, VFX and Video Games

Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities

Animation & VFX Market Segments

Market Segmentation

Visual Effects (VFX)

Stop Motion Animation

Motion Capture

3D Animation Movies

Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX

Key predictions for the future

Global Television Animation Content Demand

Television Animation Contentdemand in Europe

Television Animation Content demand in the United States

Television Animation Content demand in Asia

Television Animation Content demand in South America

Television Animation Content demand in Rest of the World

Global Television Animation Content demand

Animation & VFX Software Market

Animation Software Market Segments

2D Animation Software Market

Animation Workflow using 2D animation package

Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares

3D Animation Software Market

Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market

Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares

Japanese Anime Production Softwares

Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios

Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms

Animation & VFX Content Creation

Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation

Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation

Digital processing in 2D Animation

Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation

Timeline of a 3D production workflow

Animation Production Management

Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow

Audience Dynamics

Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios

Strategies for Successful Animation Films

Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar

Economics of Animation & VFX

Revenue break-up across distribution channels

Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content

Economics of Animation Copyrights

Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio

Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio

Specialized Hardware and Software Investments

Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage

Managing an Animation & Video Games Studio

Key Issues of Concern

Formulating the long-term Strategy

Animation Content Outsourcing

Offshore Computer Animation Production

Drivers

Global Video Games Industry

Key Trends in the Global Video Games Industry

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning driven Hyper Personalisation For Video Games

Video Games Market Segments

Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Cloud Gaming Market & Opportunities

Global eSports Market

Key Trends in the Global eSports Industry

Key Opportunities & Strategies for eSports Industry

Key eSports industry forecasts

Global eSports Market Size & Opportunity

Regional Coverage



Europe Animation, VFX & Video Games

North America Animation, VFX & Video Games

Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games

Africa Animation, VFX & Video Games

Middle East Animation, VFX & Video Games

Latin America Animation, VFX & Video Games

Companies Mentioned



2 Minutes Studio

20th Century Fox Animation

2dlab

3 Bear Animations

3 Eye Group

3-D Revolution Productions

37 Interactive

3d Canvas

3D Imaging

3da2 Animation Studios

3Dimension

3dmx

3DVision

4.21 Productions

422 South

44 Toons

4K Media

5 Minutes

6 Waves

9You

A Ellis Production

A Large Evil Corporation

A Productions

A project - Animation Studios

A Squared Entertainment

A-1 Pictures

A-1 Production

A-Film

A.K.A. Cartoon

A3 Estudio

AAA : Animation Art graphique Audiovisuel

Aardman Animation

AB Film Distributors

ABC TV

Abraxas Entertainment

Abrepalermo

Academy Of Interactive Entertainment

Ace & Son Moving Picture Co., LLC

Achtoons

Acme Animation

Act3animation

ACTAS Inc.

Action Synthse

Activision Blizzard

Acume

Adam Walker Film

Adamo 3D

Adobe

Adobe System Inc.

Aenima

Aeria

AFDA

AgainstAllOdds

Agentur Glcklicher Montag, Leipzig

Ai Digital

AIC (Anime International Company)

Aiupa Brasil Produes

Ajia-Do (Asia-Do)

Akkor D Film

AKOM

Akom Production

Akom Production, Co. Ltd

Alcance Digital Production and Training Center

Alessio Petetti

Alfadedis Entertainment

Alien Factory

AliMik

Alphanim

Altcontent Formatos y Contenidos

Altered TV

Am Bocsa

AmaK

Amazing Graphics

Ambience Entertainment

Ambient Entertainment

Andong Information Technology University

Andrew Finlayson Animation Illustration

Angel Azul

Angel Grafico

Ani Village Co. Ltd

Anifex

Anik

Anima Boutique

Anima Estudios

Anima Films & Pyroect

nima Kitchent

Anima Sam Won

Animacion 2D Studio

Animage

Animagic Studio Inc

Animal House

Animal Logic

Animalada

Animapolis

Animarte

Animassauro Creative Content

AnimaTeam

Animated Biomedical

Animation Factory

Animation Works Pty ltd

Animations-fabrik Hamburg

Animationsstudio Ludewig

Animatrio

Animators at Large

Animax Enterprise

Animax Entertainment

Animet Estudios

Animex 2D

AnimMate

AnimNation

Animondi

Animusic

Anivision

Aniway Co.,Ltd

Ankama Animations

Answer Studio

Antefilms Studio

Antoniano Production

Apaya

Apemanstudio

Apple

Applifier

Arait Multimedia

Arch Vision

Archeidos

Archiform 3D Pty Ltd

Areadigitale

Argo Productions

Arkadium

Arkane

Arles Animation

ARMS Studio

Art Five

Art In Motion

Artech

ArteSaiph Studio

Arthur Cox

Artix

Artland Animation Studio

Artmic

ASA Film

Ashi Production

Ashlar-Vellum

Associazione Culturale Apartelarte

Asta film

Asterisk Productions

Asterix

Astrum

Atari

Atelier Tlescopique. Graphic Design

Atlantyca

Atlus

Atmosphera Design

Atomic Arts

Atomic Cartoons

Atomic Visual Effects

ATTIK

Attitude Studio

Audio Visual Sistems

Audiovisuales de Valdes Animacion 3D

Augenblick Studios

Australian Film And Radio School

Autodesk

Autodessys

AVA Animation & Visual Arts

Avalanche

AWAFI

Axis Animation

Azul Estudios

B-Water Studios

B. Productions

Babel

Bagdasarian Productions

Baklight Imaging

Balam Imagen

Balance Film

Baleuko

Bamf Producciones

Banana Park

Bandai Namco

Bardel Animation

Barking Bull Frog

Barton Brothers

Basque Films

Bastei Media

BBC Worldwide

Bee Train

Behaviour

Belli Studio Produes

Bent Image Lab

Bermuda Shorts

Beryl productions International

Bethesda

Bibo Films - studio

Big Ant

Big Bank Box

Big Fish

Big Huge Games

Big Idea Productions

Big Idea Productions, Inc.

Big Jack Studios

Big Kidz Entertainment

Big Squid Productions

Bigfish

Bighugfx

BigKidz Entertainment Pty Ltd

Bigpoint

Bigstar Enterprise.Inc

BigWorld

Bioware

Bird Box Studio

Birdo Studio

Bitt Animation & Visual Effects

Biwis eMotions

Bizzare Creations

Blablabla Studios

Black Box Games

Blackginger

Blacklist

Blatant Studios

Bledner Foundation

Blender Foundation

Blink Animation

Blisscomedia

Blitz

Blizzard Entertainment

Bloom Studio

Blue Dahlia Films

Blue Dream Studios Spain

Blue Eyes Fiction

Blue Gold SPA

Blue Rocket Productions

Blue Sky Studios

Blue Sunflower

Blue-Zoo

BlueHouse

Blueline Co., Ltd

BlueSky Studios

Blurr Productions

Bogan

BogStandard

Boing Productions

Bonfire

Bonzai Films

Boomerang

Boston Media House

Bozzetto Films

Brain Child Studios

Brandt Animation

BRB Internacional

Brian Stevens Animated Films Ltd

Broadcast Design & Graphics

Bromelia Produoes

Brownbread and butter studios

Bryant Whittle

Buck

Buddy System Studios

BUF

Bugbox

Bull and Gate

Bulle de Prod

Bully Entertainment

Bungie

Burbank Films Australia

Burning Brain

Buzzco Associates

Byron Animations

Byuksung College, Department of Visual Multimedia

C.S. Informatica S.A.S.

C.T. Alcuni

CAA - Comptoir Angoumoisin d'Animation

Cactus Ink Animation Studios

Cali Marta

Calibre Digital

Caligari Corporation

Caligari Film

Callicore

Callitoon

Calon

Cambium Film & Video Productions Ltd.

Can Communicate Limited

CANECANE s.r.l.

Canning Factory

Canuck Creations

Caoz

Capcom

Capcom

Capitn Araa

Capricorn Digital

Caribara

Carico Estudio

Carnival Figures Ltd

Carolan Production

Carrre

Carse & Waterman Productions Ltd

Cartobaleno snc

Cartoon Film Rothkirch

Cartoon Net

Cartoon Network

Cartoon One

Cartoon Pate

Cartoonia

Carutoons Producciones

Catflap Animation

Caveman Studio

CCP

CD Projekt

Celluloid Vfx

Centouno Per Cento

Centro de Arte Audiovisual

Chang Kang Mania Co.,Ltd

Changeling Productions Australia

Changyou

Character Matters Animation Studio

Characterplan Co.,Ltd

Charlex

Cheetah3d

Chez Eddy

Chili Entertainment

Chimney

Chinatown

Chivydog Productions

Choongnam Animation High School

Chosun University, Division of Animation Arts

Chuck Gammage

Chungang University

Chungkang College of Cultural Industries

Ciberfilms

Cicciotun

Cinama Films

Cinar Corporation

Cine Groupe

Cinema Animadores

Cinmation

Cinematronics

Cinesite

Cineteam S.r.l.

Cinetig

Citoplasmas

City Interactive

CJ Entertainment

CJ Entertainment, DNA

Clan Celentano Srl

Clay Animation

Clemart SRL

Click Entertainment Co., Ltd

Climax

Clockwork Zoo

Clon

Codemasters

Codesign

Coding Monkeys

Collingwood & Co.

COLOPL

Colourland

Compagnia di Investimenti Cinematographici SRL

Compani, SA de CV

Concept Interactive

Concise

Condor Cape Town

Condor Digital

Conflictivos Productions

ConiglioViola

Constantin Film

Control Realizaciones

Copa Studio

Core

Core-Design Essence

Coreproducciones

Cosmicosaurio

Crayons S.R.L

Creation Studio Ltd

Creative Capers Entertainment

Creative Lewicz Ideashop

Creative Vision

Creativia Film & Design Academy

Creatoons

Credo Interactive, Inc.

Critica

CritterPix

Cromozoi

Croqueplume

Crowdstar

Crytek

Cube - Creative Computer Company

Cultured Creatures Ltd

Cuppa Coffee Animation

Curious Pictures

Cyber Agent

Cyber Group Animation

Cycho

CYCHO - Film & Animation

Cymax.

Dadomani

Daebul University, Division of Industrial Design

Dagnabit Animation

Dai Won

Daiwon Character And Animation Co., Ltd

Dancing Squirrel, Augsburg

Daniela Amoni Distribution

Dansk Tegnefilm

Dark Prince Production

Darkworks

Darryl Worbey Studios

Dassault Systmes

David Downie Film Productions

David Gould Studios

Davison Bros

DayDreamLab

Daylight Moving Image Ltd

Daywalker Studios, Kln

DAZ 3D

De Angelis Group

De Mas and Partners

Deadline

Deep Silver

Definitely Red

Delacave

Delaney & Friends Cartoon Productions

Delpi Media

DeNa

Denki

Denoux Films Productions

Denumeris Interactive

Depth

DGT Filmes

Dhruva

DHX Media

Dice Productions

Digi Trick

Digikidz Animations

Digital 21 Produes Artsticas

Digital Chocolate

Digital Domain

Digital E Mation

Digital Extremes

Digital Frontier

Digital Odyssey

Digital Production Solutions

Digital Rim

Digital Salade

Digital Shock

Digital Spirit Animation

Digital Studio

Digital Wing Studio

DigitalMinds

Dimt Studio

Dimensions Edge

Dino Studios

Dinocroc International Training Institute S.r.l.

Discovery Kids

DiscreetFX

Disney

Disney Channel

Disney Feature

Disney Interactive Studios

Disney Junior

Disney Pixar

Disney Toon Studios

Disney XD

Distant Future Animation Studio

Divianimati - Digital Video Animation

Dna

DNA Productions

Dnomight Studio

Doga Kobo

Domino Digital

Domo Animato

Don Bluth Films, Inc.

Don Voila

Dong Yang

Dongju College, Division of Visual Design

Dongwoo Animation.Co.,Ltd

Dooly Nara Inc.

Double Mtre

Double Negative Visual Effects

DPS

Dr Movie Co., Ltd.

Dr-Movie

Dr. D Studios, Warner Bros.

Dr. Martin Wengenmayer

Drawing Room One

Dreams & Magic

Dreamworks Animation

DreamWorks Animation SKG

Duck Studios

Dudok de Wit Animation

Dupuis Audiovisuel

Dwarves Animation

Dygra Films

Dynamic Italia Srl

E-On

E-on Software

EA Sports

EBTV Entertainment Boutique Television SRL

Echo Animation

Eden

Edgeworx

eeGeo

Egg Creative Production

EI Technology Group

EIAS

EIAS3D

Eidos

Eidos Interactive

Eiken

El Recreo Studio

Electric Image

Electric Rain

Electronic Arts

Elefant Studios

Element Effects

Elex

Ellipseanime

Elm Road Productions

Eloisa Iturbe

Els'Anime

Enanimation

Encuadre

End Game Productions

Entertainment One

Enzyme labs

Epic

Eric Miller Animation Studios

Espresso Animation

Estilo-3D / Multimedia Animation Studio

Estricnina

Et Alors Productions

Eugen

Eugene and Louise

euNoia Animation School

Euro Visual

Eurocom

EuropaCorp

Eutechnyx

Eva Entertainment

Eve Production Animation

Evil Twin Artworks

Exceptional Minds

Exient

Exit

Exocortex

Exodo Digital Workshop

Exodus Film Group

Exozet

Explanimate

Eye Candy Animation

Fabian & Fred

Fablevision Studios

Fabulab

Facebook

Factoria

Fade2 Ltd

Famazing Entertainment / Milky Moustache Prod.

Famous3D

Farca producciones

Farmtoons Production

Fast Forward

Fathom Studios

Felix the Cat Productions

Fenton and Friends

Fern Seh-Labor

Ffl Film - Und

Ficcin Producciones

Fiftyeight 3D, Frankfurt

Film Factory Entertainment

Film Produktion

Film Roman

Film Roman, Inc.

Filmax Animation

Filmforsyningen

Films Bruce Krebs

Finding4you

Finger Industries

Firefly Animation Studio

Fish Blowin Bubbles

Fishlabs

Flamma Produes Audiovisuais

Flash & Go!

Flickerpix Animations

Flicks Films Ltd

Flix Animation

Flourescent Hill

Flushdraw

Flying Bark Productions

Flying Gherkin

Flying Samurai Animations

Focus

Folimage

Fopspeen Moving Pictures

For Tax Reasons

Foreign Office

Forma Animada

Foundation 9

Fox Animation Studios/20th Century Fox Animation

Fox Kids

Framestore

France Animation

Francisco Criado La Klinica Post

Franco Tassi

Frederator Studios

Free Bird Pictures

Free Radical

Free the Orange

Fremantlemedia

Frima

Frontier

Fuel

FullFat

Fulmini & Leopardi

Funcom

Funkhauser

Funnyazhell Animation Pty Ltd

Funnypages Productions

Fusionarte Ltda

Futurikon

Fuzzy Door Productions

Fwak! Animation

Gabriele Barrocu Animation and Design

Gaffney International Licensing

Gainax

Gala Networks

Gamamovieanimation S.R.L.

Game publisher

Gameforge

Gameloft

Gamers First

Gamevil

Gameware

Gamigo

Garage Post

Gavin Prime Productions

Gazz

Gearbox

Geghard Films

Genial Media

Genyson Producciones

Gep-Art Studios

Gerrard House

Gertie

Ghost

Giant

Giantsteps

Gil Alkabetz/ Sweet Home Studio

Giochi Preziosi Group

Giovanni Bucci

Gizmo

Gizmo Animation Limited

Glassworks

Glen Art Productions

Gli Alcuni

Glu

Glckli Cher Mont Ag

Go-N Production

Gobo Box

Golden Fleece Australia

Goldilocks Studio

Gomma Animedia S.N.C.

Gonzo Studios

Gonzoft Tv Animation

Google

Graffiti

Grafimated Cartoon

Graphilm

Graphimated Cartoon

Gravity

Gravy Media

Gree

Green Movie Animation

Greenlight Media

Griffilms

Griffith University

Grigon

Group TAC

GruntWorks 3D Animation Studio

Grupo escomic

Grupo Lorena

Gruppo Alcuni

GSC Films

Gulfstream Pictures

GungHo Entertainment

Guru Studio

GW Animation

Gyroscopik Studios

Hahn Film

Hahn Shin Corporation

Haier Europe Trading Srl

Haini

Hal Film Maker

Half Giraffe

Halo Pictures

Hamilton Adult Campus

Hampa Studio

Han Ho Film

Hanbit

Hang Yang

Hangil Production Co.,Ltd

Hanh Shin

Hanho Heung-Up.Co.,Ltd

and more than 1,000 more!



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jo3gw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

