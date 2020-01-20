Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dot LED Lighting and Display" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global QLED lighting market is showing significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends.
In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing steady performance due to the high adoption of LED lights. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America.
The rising growth of smart cities in Asia-Pacific is the primary reason for the growth of the QLED light market in that region. The volatility of economic growth, however, is slowing market growth in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will nevertheless see better growth during the forecast period.
Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for QLED lighting products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.
This report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview: Future and Growth Prospects
Chapter 4 QLED Lighting Market by End Use Product
Chapter 5 QLED Lighting Market by End User
Chapter 6 QLED Lighting Market by Geographic Region
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
List of Tables
Summary Table: Overall Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 1: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
Table 2: Global QLED Lighting in Television Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 3: Global QLEDs in Lighting Applications Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 4: Global QLED Lighting in Smartphone Applications Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 5: Global QLED Lighting in Other End Use Products Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 6: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End User, Through 2024
Table 7: Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 8: North American QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
Table 9: European QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
Table 10: Asia-Pacific QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
Table 11: Rest of the World QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Overall Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 1: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global QLED Lighting in Television Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Global QLEDs in Lighting Applications Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 4: Global QLED Lighting in Smartphone Applications Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 5: Global Market for QLED Lighting in Other End Use Products, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 6: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End User, 2018-2024
Figure 7: Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 8: North American QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 9: European QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 10: Asia-Pacific QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 11: Rest of the World QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 12: Global QLED Lighting Patent Share Analysis, by Country, 2019
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuhhzm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: