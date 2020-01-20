ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 January 2020 to 17 January 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement138,899 1,051,163,548
13 January 20206598,570.85945,648,196
14 January 20208238,544.61257,032,216
15 January 20206798,373.01525,685,277
16 January 20206698,260.06155,525,981
17 January 20207188,241.81825,917,625
Accumulated in second phase of the program54,375 452,165,679
Accumulated under the program142,447 1,080,972,845
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement555.627 4.470.068.810
13 January 20202,6249,074.553823,811,629
14 January 20203,1989,035.683128,896,115
15 January 20202,8708,885.494925,501,370
16 January 20202,6818,700.672823,326,504
17 January 20202,8168,691.346224,474,831
Accumulated in second phase of the program217,488 1,925,210,105
Accumulated under the program569,816 4,596,079,259
       

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 142,447 A shares and 620,622 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.67% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 January 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

                                                                                                                                                                                
