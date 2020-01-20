ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 January 2020 to 17 January 2020:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|138,899
|1,051,163,548
|13 January 2020
|659
|8,570.8594
|5,648,196
|14 January 2020
|823
|8,544.6125
|7,032,216
|15 January 2020
|679
|8,373.0152
|5,685,277
|16 January 2020
|669
|8,260.0615
|5,525,981
|17 January 2020
|718
|8,241.8182
|5,917,625
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|54,375
|452,165,679
|Accumulated under the program
|142,447
|1,080,972,845
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|555.627
|4.470.068.810
|13 January 2020
|2,624
|9,074.5538
|23,811,629
|14 January 2020
|3,198
|9,035.6831
|28,896,115
|15 January 2020
|2,870
|8,885.4949
|25,501,370
|16 January 2020
|2,681
|8,700.6728
|23,326,504
|17 January 2020
|2,816
|8,691.3462
|24,474,831
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|217,488
|1,925,210,105
|Accumulated under the program
|569,816
|4,596,079,259
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 142,447 A shares and 620,622 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.67% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 January 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
