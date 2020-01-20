ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 January 2020 to 17 January 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 138,899 1,051,163,548 13 January 2020 659 8,570.8594 5,648,196 14 January 2020 823 8,544.6125 7,032,216 15 January 2020 679 8,373.0152 5,685,277 16 January 2020 669 8,260.0615 5,525,981 17 January 2020 718 8,241.8182 5,917,625 Accumulated in second phase of the program 54,375 452,165,679 Accumulated under the program 142,447 1,080,972,845 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 555.627 4.470.068.810 13 January 2020 2,624 9,074.5538 23,811,629 14 January 2020 3,198 9,035.6831 28,896,115 15 January 2020 2,870 8,885.4949 25,501,370 16 January 2020 2,681 8,700.6728 23,326,504 17 January 2020 2,816 8,691.3462 24,474,831 Accumulated in second phase of the program 217,488 1,925,210,105 Accumulated under the program 569,816 4,596,079,259

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 142,447 A shares and 620,622 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.67% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 January 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



