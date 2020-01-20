Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generation IV Reactors and Advanced Materials: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is one of the three reports that discuss the emerging opportunities from the development of advanced nuclear power technologies and solutions. The report focuses on the emerging opportunities from the development of generation IV (Gen IV) nuclear fission reactors.
Key Topics Covered
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Market for Gen IV Reactors, by Reactor Type, Through 2030
Table 2: Fuel Pellet Materials for Gen IV Reactors
Table 3: Global Market for Uranium, by Product, Through 2050
Table 4: Global Market for Steel Used in Gen IV Projects, 2018-2050
Table 5: Global Market for Advanced High-Strength Steel, by Product, Through 2025
Table 6: Coolant and Moderator Materials for Gen IV Reactors
Table 7: Global Market for Commercial Gen IV Reactors, 2018-2050
Table 8: Global Power Generation, Through 2018
Table 9: Global Power Generation Capacity, Through 2018
Table 10: Global Power Generation Capacity, Pessimistic Scenario, Through 2030
Table 11: Global Power Generation Capacity, Pessimistic Scenario, Through 2050
Table 12: Global Power Generation Capacity, Optimistic Scenario, Through 2030
Table 13: Global Power Generation Capacity, Optimistic Scenario, Through 2050
Table 14: Global Nuclear Power Installation, 2018-2050
List of Figures
Figure 1: Gen IV Reactor Roadmap, 2000-2030
Figure 2: Global Market for Gen IV Reactors, by Reactor Type, 2018-2030
