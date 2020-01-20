Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women - Positioning Yourself for Leadership" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The organiser developed this course in conjunction with today's C-Suite leaders with the aim to empower female executives to get to the next level in their career.
This practice-based workshop will enable you to position yourself as a credible leader in any space, no matter how male-dominated.
Agenda
Course Time: 08:45-16:45
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7z5hp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: