This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Spain's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.



Company Coverage



This report includes information on the following players in Spain's telecoms market:

MasMovil

Orange

Telefonica (Movistar)

Vodafone

Data Coverage



The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated in January 2020 to include 2Q 2019 data. Metrics include the following:



Fixed Telecoms Market



Connections

Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)

Narrowband

VoBB

Total broadband

Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other

IPTV

Dial-up Internet

Revenue & ARPU

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services

Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue

Voice ARPU per month

Broadband ARPU per month

Traffic

Fixed-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level Metrics/Market Share

Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)

DSL connections

Mobile Telecoms Market



Connections

Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)

Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract

3G

Handset, and split by smartphone and basic

Handset population penetration

Broadband

Broadband population penetration

Revenue & ARPU

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Service revenue split by voice and data, and data as percentage of service revenue

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Split by voice and data

ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Traffic

Mobile-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level Metrics/Market Share

Connections (and associated market share)

Total Telecoms Market (Fixed & Mobile)

Voice connections

Broadband connections

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by voice and data

Originated minutes

