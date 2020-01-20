Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Telecoms Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Spain's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
Company Coverage
This report includes information on the following players in Spain's telecoms market:
Data Coverage
The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated in January 2020 to include 2Q 2019 data. Metrics include the following:
Fixed Telecoms Market
Connections
Revenue & ARPU
Traffic
Operator-level Metrics/Market Share
Mobile Telecoms Market
Connections
Revenue & ARPU
Traffic
Operator-level Metrics/Market Share
Total Telecoms Market (Fixed & Mobile)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q00b6a
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
