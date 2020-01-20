Luxembourg, 20th January 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 13th JANUARY 2020 to 17th JANUARY 2020

Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
13th January 20203 4427.1224 533CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
14th January 20203 4857.1324 863CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
15th January 20202 2927.1516 408CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
16th January 20202 3187.0916 441CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
17th January 20203 6887.0926 179CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
Total15 225-108 424--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment