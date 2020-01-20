Luxembourg, 20th January 2020
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 13th JANUARY 2020 to 17th JANUARY 2020
Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|13th January 2020
|3 442
|7.12
|24 533
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|14th January 2020
|3 485
|7.13
|24 863
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|15th January 2020
|2 292
|7.15
|16 408
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|16th January 2020
|2 318
|7.09
|16 441
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|17th January 2020
|3 688
|7.09
|26 179
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|Total
|15 225
|-
|108 424
|-
|-
Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment
Velcan SA
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
2020.01.20 Share buyback program - weekly statement
velcan-holdings-logo-v2.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
