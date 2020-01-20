





Luxembourg, 20th January 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 13th JANUARY 2020 to 17th JANUARY 2020

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 13th January 2020 3 442 7.12 24 533 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 14th January 2020 3 485 7.13 24 863 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 15th January 2020 2 292 7.15 16 408 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 16th January 2020 2 318 7.09 16 441 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 17th January 2020 3 688 7.09 26 179 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris Total 15 225 - 108 424 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



Attachment