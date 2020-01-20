Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ Mersok
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 17.01.2020
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 2,110 Unit price: 0.978 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,000,000 Unit price: 0.980 EUR
(3): Volume: 17,890 Unit price: 0.978 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(3): Volume: 1,020,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.9800 EUR
Joonas Joost
Advisor to the Management Board
Head of Investor Relations
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Tallink Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
Tallink Grupp LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: