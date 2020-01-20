Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Procurement & Supply Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This masterclass looks at the concepts of procurement and supply management, negotiation techniques, and current and future trends. It includes digital transformation, disaggregation of supply chains, and circular economy theories.
This practical masterclass helps managers to get a good grasp of Procurement & Supply Management and is delivered by an expert in the field.
Agenda
Course Time: 13:30-17:30
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/808j0w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: