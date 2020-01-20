Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Factors and Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day workshop has been designed specifically for product developers who want to incorporate human factors testing into their product development, or need to provide the regulators with specific usability data for their device.
The format for the day will be interactive with the presenter sharing his experiences as a specialist with extensive knowledge and understanding of the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance. There will be questions posed for discussion and delegates will work through some of the key aspects of performing a successful human factors study
By attending this seminar you will:
This event will be beneficial to those working in the following areas:
Agenda
Programme Day One
Legal and regulatory basis for human factors
Human factors and the design process
Validation testing
Human factors and risk
Programme Day Two
Human factors and the clinical trials programme
Usability engineering process
Generic combination products - ANDAs and HF
Ethics and IRB
Platform devices
Sharps prevention - simulated clinical use testing
Biosimilars
