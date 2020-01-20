Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thorium Fuel Cycle: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is one in a series of three that discuss emerging opportunities from the development of advanced nuclear power technologies and solutions. The report focuses on emerging opportunities from the development of the thorium fuel cycle.



The report includes:

An overview of emerging market and opportunities for thorium fuel cycle

Characterization and quantification of the thorium fuel market based on material type and technology type

Information on advanced materials for the thorium fuel cycle

Coverage of recent advances in technologies and applications of the thorium fuel cycle

Key Topics Covered



Global Market for Thorium Fuel Cycle Global Market for Thorium Compounds Development and Thorium Fuel Cycle Reactors and Emerging Opportunities for Advanced Materials Global Nuclear Power Market Trends and the Thorium Fuel Cycle Nuclear Dilemma Market Potential for Thorium Fuel Cycle References



List of Tables

Table 1: Global Market of Thorium Fuel Cycle and Thorium Metal for Nuclear Reactors, by Segment, Through 2050

Table 2: Global Market of Thorium Metal for Nuclear Fuel, by Segment, Through 2050

Table 3: Uranium Fuel Cost, by Segment, 2018

Table 4: Thorium Fuel Cost, by Segment, 2018-2050

Table 5: Global Market of Thorium Metal for Nuclear Fuel, by Segment, Through 2050

Table 6: Thorium Fuel Projects Being Developed, 2019

Table 7: Global Market of Advanced Materials Used in Thorium Fuel Pellets, by Segment, Through 2050

Table 8: Thorium Fuel Projects in History, 1957-2000

Table 9: Global Power Generation, Through 2018

Table 10: Global Power Generation Capacity, Through 2018

Table 11: Global Power Generation Capacity, Pessimistic Scenario, by Type, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Power Generation Capacity, Pessimistic Scenario, by Type, Through 2050

Table 13: Global Power Generation Capacity, Optimistic Scenario, by Type, Through 2030

Table 14: Global Power Generation Capacity, Optimistic Scenario, by Type, Through 2050

Table 15: Global Nuclear Power Installation, 2018-2050



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market of Thorium Fuel Cycle and Thorium Metal for Nuclear Reactors, 2018-2050

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcc02n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900