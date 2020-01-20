Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom API Market Forecasts by Technology, Application and Service Type, Stakeholder, User Type, Deployment (Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, Private Cloud), and Platform as a Service Type 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This data and forecasts for the Telecom API Market includes segmentation as follows:

Globally, Regionally, and Countries

Stakeholder Type (Carriers and Vendors)

Network Technology (2G, 3G, LTE, and 5G)

API Category (Presence, Location, SCM, etc.)

App Developer (Carrier, Enterprise, Long Tail, and Partner)

Deployment Type (Enterprise Hosted, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud)

Implementation (Development and Set-up) and by Ongoing Operations

Solution (AI, Analytics, Blockchain, Edge Computing, Robotics, Web RTC, etc.)

The forecasts by Service Type include: Messaging (SMS, MMS, RCS) API, WebRTC API, Payment API, IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API, LBS and Map API, Subscriber Identity and SSO, Management API, Content Delivery API, M2M IoT API, IoT Platform-Specific API, IoT Authentication API, Blockchain Specific API, AI Platform-Specific API, Robotics Specific API, Analytics API, Call screening API, Device Information API, QoS (Quality of Service) API, Do not Disturb API, Edge/Fog Device Specific API.



Forecasts by Developer Type include: Enterprise Developer, Internal Telecom Developer, Partner Developer, and Long Tail Developer.



Forecasts by Deployment include: Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, and Private Cloud.

Platform as a Service forecasts include: CPaaS and UCaaS.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4d5r8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900