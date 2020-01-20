Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Password Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Password Management Market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
According to the cybersecurity ventures, the total number of passwords will grow to 300 billion by 2020 and organizations across the world face a massively increasing cybersecurity risk from hacked or compromised user and privileged accounts. To counter this, password management is predicted to be a prominent field.
Government mandates of creating and management of passwords is driving the market growth. This is due to an increase in cybersecurity crisis. For instance, NIST, the standards organization of the United States issued a new set of Digital Authentication Guidelines in February 2018. One of the guidelines was related to use of SMS as an out-of-band channel for two-factor authentication. NCCIC/US-CERT also reminds users of the importance of creating and managing strong passwords at regular intervals.
Latest report from Independent Security Evaluators (ISE) found fundamental flaws that expose user credentials in computer memory while locked. According to the researchers, this renders them no more secure than saving passwords in a text file. Once the master password is available to the attacker, they can decrypt the password manager database.
Key Market Trends
Mobile Device Password Protection to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The market for password management is concentrated with players like Avatier, CA Technologies, Core Security Technologies dominating the market. This is because password is a security tool and users are skeptical regarding experimenting with new/unknown password managers.
Industry Developments
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increased Cybersecurity Risk in the Recent Times
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Security Flaw Related to Hacking of Password Managers
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Solution Type
6.1.1 Self-service Password Management
6.1.2 Privileged User Password Management
6.2 By Technology Type
6.2.1 Desktop
6.2.2 Mobile Devices
6.2.3 Voice-enabled Password Reset
6.3 By End-user Vertical
6.3.1 BFSI
6.3.2 Healthcare
6.3.3 IT and Telecommunication
6.3.4 Other End-user Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Avatier Corporation
7.2 Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)
7.3 Core Security Technologies
7.4 Trend Micro Inc.
7.5 Fastpass Corp
7.6 Hitachi ID Systems Inc.
7.7 Microsoft Corporation
7.8 IBM Corporation
7.9 Micro Focus Inc.
7.10 Ivanti
8. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9. FUTURE OF THE MARKET
