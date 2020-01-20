Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corn Market (Production, Consumption, Exports, Imports & Yield): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corn production is estimated to reach 1,177.3 million metric tons in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.14% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

The factors such as escalating population, accelerating economy, increasing demand for feeding and industrial usage and growing use of corn starch are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by long production periods and climate and pest related problems. A few notable trends include growing ethanol production, healthy eating habits and the use of genetically modified seeds.



The global corn market is mainly used for food, animal feeding, and industrial uses. In the corn market, animal feeding usage accounted for the highest share in 2018. Increasing demand for animal feed is forecasted to rise due to the increasing demand for livestock and consumer preferences. Consumption is estimated to be higher, mainly driven by the demand for animal feed and the use of ethanol fuel.



The largest corn market is the United States owing to increasing corn production and improving technology advancement which contributed to the corn yield growth in the US. The US and Asia Pacific are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. The increasing interest of the consumers in nutritionally enriched products in India propelled the consumption of corn in the market. EU represents one of the largest markets for corn and is already a well-penetrated market.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global corn market, mainly used for food, animal feeding, and industrial uses.

The major regional markets (Argentina, Brazil, China, The US, EU, India, South Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Andersons, Green Plains, Ingredion, and Cargill) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Corn

1.3 Corn Uses

1.4 Cultivation of Corn



2. Global Corn Market

2.1 Global Corn Area Harvested

2.2 Global Corn Area Harvested Forecast

2.3 Global Corn Area Harvested by Region

2.4 Global Corn Yield

2.5 Global Corn Yield Forecast

2.6 Global Corn Production

2.7 Global Corn Production Forecast

2.8 Global Corn Production by Region

2.9 Global Corn Consumption Forecast

2.10 Global Corn Consumption by Region

2.11 Global Corn Consumption Forecast by Segment

2.12 Global Corn Feed by Species by Share

2.13 Global Corn Ethanol Consumption Forecast

2.14 Global Corn Export by Region

2.15 Global Corn Import by Region



3. Regional Markets

3.1 Argentina

3.2 Brazil

3.3 The U.S.

3.4 China

3.5 EU

3.6 India

3.7 South Africa



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Population

4.1.2 Rising Global Economy

4.1.3 Increasing Corn Use for Industrial and Animal Feed

4.1.4 Rising Use of Corn Starch

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Ethanol

4.2.2 Healthy Eating Habits

4.2.3 Use of Genetically Modified Corn Seeds

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Long Production Period

4.3.2 Climate, Pest and Disease-Related Problems



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Corn Market - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Global Corn Market - Market Cap Comparison



6. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.2 Bunge Limited

6.3 Andersons Inc.

6.4 Green Plains Inc.

6.5 Ingredion Inc.

6.6 Cargill Inc.



