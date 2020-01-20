Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Rotz as Avante’s Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20, 2020.

Steve will be responsible for the finance function at Avante Logixx Inc. and its subsidiaries, assessing acquisition opportunities, integrating acquired businesses, and analyzing the Company’s financial performance.

Mr. Rotz brings thirty years of progressive experience as a financial executive in Toronto and London UK. Most recently, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Knowledge First Financial, an RESP dealer with assets under management of $6.4 billion in Canada and internationally. Prior roles include Vice President of Business Development at Element Financial Corporation and ECN Capital Corporation, Managing Director of Corporate Development and Treasurer at DH Corporation (now Finastra), and Executive Director of Corporate Banking at CIBC World Markets. Mr. Rotz holds the designations of Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst and he earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

“As we continue to grow Avante into a world leading technology enabled security solutions provider, it’s important that we scale our leadership team to effectively support our ambitious growth plans. Steve’s experience and strength in corporate strategy, deal making, allocating capital, as well as financial management and integration will have an immediate positive impact as we capture opportunities available in our highly fragmented and growing global industry,” said Craig Campbell, CEO of Avante Logixx.

“I am excited to be joining the pioneering team at Avante Logixx as it embarks on its next phase of expansion,” said Steve Rotz. “I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous as Avante is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in this fast-moving sector. I look forward to working with Avante’s leadership team and employees to help drive the company forward as industry and innovation leaders.”

The Company also announces the grant of options to Mr. Rotz to acquire a total 200,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.55 per share, such options expiring five years from the date of grant.

The current Interim CFO, Francis Michaud, will continue to serve as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance, responsible for the day to day finance function and will report to Mr. Rotz.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto headquartered provider of technology enabled security solutions. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com



Forward-Looking Information

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute “forward looking information” with respect to Avante within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “planned”, “expect”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intends”, “believe”, “potential”, and similar expressions, or describes a “goal”, or a variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking information, including, without limitation, the Company maintaining its projected growth, general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the risks identified in Avante’s Management Discussion & Analysis, Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure, which list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Avante’s forward-looking information. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this and subsequent press releases, Avante has made certain assumptions about its business and the industry in which it operates and has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Avante’s normal course of business. Although management believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date the statements are made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Avante’s forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Avante does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.