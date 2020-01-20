VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on health care.
Understanding Universal Health Care Reform Options: Private Insurance spotlights how countries that provide universal health care use private insurance to pay for medically necessary services, and examines how those countries differ from Canada in terms of wait times.
A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Steven Globerman, Senior Fellow
Fraser Institute
To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Bryn Weese, Fraser Institute
Office: (604) 688-0221 ext. 589
bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org
Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook
The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org
Fraser Institute
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
FI_LOGO_sized.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: