In 2018, the global biocides market attained 1,062.3 kilotons sales volume, and it is expected to reach 1,376.6 kilotons by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of such products in consumer products and water treatment. Biocides are compositions or active substances that are intended to deter, render harmless, destroy, or exert a controlling effect on a harmful organism by biological or chemical means. They can act as preservatives, pesticides, or disinfectants in several applications.



On the basis of type, the biocides market is categorized into metallic, organosulfur, phenolic, nitrogenous, organic acid, halogenated, and others. The others' category includes inorganic acids, ozone, aldehydes, and alcohols. Among these, the category of halogenated biocides dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018), holding a share of more than 35.0% in 2018. This is due to the high demand for halogenated biocides as disinfectants for water treatment. This category is also predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.



When application is taken into consideration, the biocides market is divided into preservation, water treatment, household, industrial, & institutional (HI &I) cleaning, human hygiene, and others. Out of these, the division of water treatment accounted for approximately 45% share in 2018 and led the market throughout the historical period. The primary reason for this is the rising demand for treated water and potable water for industrial and residential applications, respectively. During the forecast period, the water treatment division is also projected to register the highest CAGR.



The rising demand for such substances for water treatment is one of the key drivers of the biocides market. As biocides have the ability to act as disinfectants and anti-fouling agents to impair the growth of harmful organisms, including bacteria, viruses, and protozoans, they are deployed to disinfect not only water but the equipment used in its transportation, production, and storage. Furthermore, these products are also used for maintaining the microbiological quality of the water before and during its distribution. This process ensures an acceptable level of desirable microorganisms and eliminates pathogenic microorganisms.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Halogenated

4.1.1.2 Metallic

4.1.1.3 Organosulfur

4.1.1.4 Organic acid

4.1.1.5 Nitrogenous

4.1.1.6 Phenolic

4.1.1.7 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Water treatment

4.1.2.1.1 Residential

4.1.2.1.2 Industrial

4.1.2.2 Preservation

4.1.2.2.1 Wood

4.1.2.2.2 Paints and coatings

4.1.2.2.3 Food and beverages

4.1.2.2.4 Oil and gas

4.1.2.2.5 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2.2.6 Others

4.1.2.3 Human hygiene

4.1.2.4 HI&I cleaning

4.1.2.5 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Implementation of Strict Regulations Governing the Use of Biocides in Products Across Several Countries

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Biocides for Water Treatment

4.3.2.2 Increasing Use of Biocides in Consumer Products

4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework and Resultant Additional Costs

4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Development of Next-Generation Biocides and Novel Manufacturing Technologies

4.4 Regulatory Framework



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Water Treatment, by End Use

5.2.2 Preservation, by End Use

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.2.1 Product Launches

10.2.2 Capacity Expansions

10.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2.4 Partnerships

10.2.5 Other Developments



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Lanxess AG

Clariant AG

AkzoNobel N.V.

Solvay S.A.

Kemira Oyj

Thor Group Limited

Troy Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

