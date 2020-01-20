TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nest Wealth, Canada’s leading digital wealth management platform is excited to announce a referral agreement with Hub Financial Inc., the top Managing General Agency (MGA) for over 5,000 independent Financial Advisors in Canada.



This referral arrangement will allow HUB advisors to refer to Nest Wealth as their exclusive digital wealth management solution. Advisors will be able to make sure that their clients can now access sophisticated and personalized portfolio management services regardless of where they live or the size of their portfolio.

“The powerful combination of Canada’s largest MGA and Canada’s largest enterprise digital wealth platform instantly allows independent advisors, supported by HUB, to solve more of their clients’ real-life financial concerns,” said Randy Cass, CEO of Nest Wealth. “We are so excited to partner with HUB and provide all of their advisors with new solutions that can make a meaningful positive difference in their clients’ lives”

Starting today, Advisors can immediately be provided with the digital tools to capture a holistic view of their clients and spend less time doing the administrative tasks involved in traditional paperwork and onboarding of new clients. This referral arrangement will allow advisors to spend more time building stronger client relationships and focusing on helping clients achieve their financial goals.

“This referral agreement with Nest Wealth will allow our independent Financial Advisors to leverage world-class technology and allow all of our clients to digitally invest in low-cost ETF portfolios,” said Aly Damji, Executive Vice President, HUB Financial & HUB Capital. “Our Financial Advisors can offer true holistic financial planning while ensuring their clients are better positioned to achieve their financial goals.”

About Nest Wealth

Founded in 2014, Nest Wealth created Canada's first SaaS-based digital wealth management platform to ensure all investors have access to sophisticated, personalized and transparent wealth management services. Wealth management firms and individual advisors can provide and manage virtually any investment to any investor through any distribution channel with Nest Wealth's configurable white label practice management tool. Nest Wealth also offers an automated, low-fee and transparent direct-to-investor wealth management solution that makes it easier for them to reach their financial goals. Nest Wealth has been chosen by some of Canada's largest wealth management firms and financial institutions, including the National Bank of Canada, to modernize their wealth management platforms. For more information, please visit www.nestwealth.com .

About Hub Financial

HUB Financial Inc. is one of Canada’s largest distributors of life insurance and investment solutions. As a full-service Managing General Agency (MGA) with 15 offices throughout Canada, HUB supports over 5,000 independent Financial Advisors who help people plan and live better lives. HUB Financial Inc. is a subsidiary of HUB International Limited, the 5th largest insurance brokerage in the world. HUB’s vision is to be everywhere risk exists – today and tomorrow. Helping protect what matters most. Please visit www.hubfinancial.com to learn more about HUB Financial.

