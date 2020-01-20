Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Paint Industry Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian paint industry has been witnessing a gradual shift in the preferences of people from the traditional whitewash to high quality paints like emulsions and enamel paints, which is providing the basic stability for growth of Indian paint industry.



Besides, it is creating a strong competitive market, where players are utilizing different strategies to tap the growing demand in the market for a larger share.



Moreover, rise in disposable income of the average middle class coupled with increasing investment on education; urbanization; development of the rural market; and various launches of many innovative products, like friendly, odor free, and dust & water resistant paints, are major drivers that are propelling the growth of the paint market in India.



As per the report finding, decorative paints has the maximum demand. Thus in the report a thorough study has been done on this segment, which has been segmented by application, by product class, by technology, by demand, by composition, by region and by tier cities. The report also discusses in detail the emulsion, enamel and distemper in decorative paint markets by value, volume, types, tier cities, etc.; along with analysis of raw material and roadblocks of the industry.



Moreover, the report also includes business overview of key industry players, such as Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac, Berger Paints, Akzo Nobel and Shalimar, along with comprehensive outlook of the sector's present and future scenario. Overall, the report is a result of extensive research and prudent analysis that will be offering suitable knowledge base to those who are interested in this industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Industry Trends

3.1 Revival in GDP Growth Accelerating the Overall Paint Industry

3.2 Growing Industrial Base Propelling the Growth of Industrial Paint

3.3 Growing Disposable Income in Rural Area Accelerating the Demand

3.4 Virtual Visualization Experience Techniques Enhancing Better Decision Making



4. Indian Paint Industry Outlook to 2022

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 By Value

4.1.2 By Volume

4.1.3 By Organized/Unorganized Sector

4.1.4 By Types

4.1.5 By Players



5. Decorative Paints Market Outlook to 2022

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 By Application Area

5.2.1 Interior Paints

5.2.2 Exterior Paints

5.3 By Product Class

5.3.1 Premium Paint

5.3.2 Mid-Tier Paint

5.3.3 Economy Paints

5.4 By Technology

5.4.1 Water Based

5.4.2 Solvent Based

5.5 By Composition

5.6 By Demand

5.6.1 Replacement Demand

5.6.2 New Demand

5.7 By Players

5.8 By Region

5.9 By Tier Cities

5.10 Emulsion Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints

5.10.1 By Value

5.10.2 By Volume

5.10.3 By Types

5.10.4 By Region

5.10.5 By Tier Cities

5.11 Enamel Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints

5.12 Distemper Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints



6. Industrial Paints Market Outlook to 2022

6.1 By Segment

6.1.1 Automotive Coating

6.1.2 High Performance Coating

6.1.3 Powder Coating

6.1.4 Coil Coating

6.1.5 Marine



7. Raw Materials for Paint Market

7.1 Binders

7.2 Pigments

7.3 Solvents

7.4 Additives



8. Industry Roadblocks



9. Key Players



Asian Paints Limitedm

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Berger Paints India Limited

AkzoNobel India

Shalimar Paints Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buam2z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900