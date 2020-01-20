Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paints & Coatings Market: By Types - Architectural/Decorative Coating, Industrial Coating & Special-purpose Coating; By Technology - Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating and Solvent-based Coatings; By Region - North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global paints and coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 223 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growth of the construction industry, rise in industrial production and ameliorating economic conditions.
Paints and coatings industry is an imperative part of various segments of the global economy as it bestows with benefits such as providing protective and enhancing finishes to products in several end-use markets. This makes it an indispensable product which is necessary for protecting and preserving the objects on which it is applied.
Global paints and coatings industry is increasingly witnessing the adoption of new coating technologies such as thermosetting emulsion, colloidal dispersion, water-soluble in waterborne coatings, high-solids coatings, two-component systems, radiation-curable coatings, etc. Some of the new paints and coatings concepts that have entered the market includes Anticorrosive protection, low-VOC content coats and nano coatings.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global paints and coatings market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.
Report Scope
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Paints & Coatings
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Types of Coatings
3.1.1.1 Architectural Coatings
3.1.1.2 Industrial Coatings
3.1.1.3 Special Purpose Coatings
3.2 Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Applications
4. Market Analysis
4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
4.2 Market Share Analysis
4.2.1 Market Share by Technology
4.2.2 Market Share by Material
4.2.3 Market Share by End-user
4.2.4 Market Share by Region
5. Market Segmentation - Types
5.1 Architectural Coatings
5.1.1 Overview
5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
5.1.3 Market Share by Materials
5.1.4 Market Share by Type
5.1.5 Market Share by Region
5.2 Industrial Coatings
5.3 Special Purpose Coatings
6. Market Segmentation - Technology
6.1 Waterborne Coatings
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
6.1.3 Market Share by Application
6.2 Powder Coatings
6.3 Solvent-based Coatings
7. Regional Analysis
7.1 North America
7.1.1 Market Sizing by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
7.1.2 Market Sizing by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
7.1.3 Market Share by Category
7.1.4 The US
7.2 Asia-Pacific
7.3 Europe
8. Market Dynamics
8.1 Industry Trends & Developments
8.1.1 Combination of Industrial & Architectural Coatings
8.1.2 Advent of Innovative Formulation Technologies
8.1.3 Use of Nanotechnology
8.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
8.2 Growth Drivers
8.2.1 Growth of Construction Industry
8.2.2 Rise in Industrial Production
8.2.3 Ameliorating Economic Condition
8.3 Challenges
8.3.1 Inflating Raw Material Prices
8.3.2 Stringent Environmental Compliance
8.3.3 Market Regulations
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1 Product Landscape
9.2 Financial Analysis
9.3 Market Share Analysis
10. Company Profiles
10.1 AkzoNobel N.V.
10.2 PPG Industries Inc.
10.3 The Sherwin-Wiliams Company
10.4 BASF SE
10.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
