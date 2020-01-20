Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific remains global leader in B2C E-Commerce sales
Asia-Pacific is the world's top region in online retail sales
Asia-Pacific is the global leader in E-Commerce market size, being home to two out of the top five countries ranking the highest in the world by online retail sales. China alone accounts for more than one-half of global E-Commerce revenues as of 2019, according to the figures cited in this report. Other leaders include Japan and South Korea. India is also catching up, with one of the fastest-growing E-Commerce markets worldwide. Another growth driver is Southeast Asia, where digital commerce has significant room for growth due to currently low penetration rates.
Top trends and players in Asia-Pacific's E-Commerce
The key online shopping trends in Asia-Pacific are M-Commerce, cross-border online retail, and social commerce. Some markets, including China and South Korea, have already achieved over a 50% penetration rate of mobile commerce sales, the report reveals. The top two digital commerce leaders in Asia-Pacific are Alibaba Group and JD.com, both based in China. Further major players include Amazon.com, Rakuten, Coupang, Flipkart, Woolworths, and others.
Questions Answered in the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
3. Advanced Markets
3.1 Japan
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Trends
3.1.3. Sales & Shares
3.1.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.1.5. Products
3.1.6. Payment
3.1.7. Delivery
3.1.8. Players
3.2. South Korea
3.3. Australia
3.4. New Zealand
3.5. Singapore
4. Emerging Markets
4.1. China
4.1.1. Overview
4.1.2. Trends
4.1.3. Sales & Shares
4.1.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.1.5. Products
4.1.6. Payment
4.1.7. Delivery
4.1.8. Players
4.2. India
4.3. Indonesia
4.4. Vietnam
4.5. Thailand
4.6. Malaysia
4.7. Philippines
Companies Mentioned
