POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After extensive cooperative research and development between the two companies, Point Blank Enterprises and First Tactical are pleased to announce the launch of the public safety industry’s first-ever fully integrated apparel and armor line, the V2 Pro Performance System. This innovative solution allows law enforcement agencies to purchase a fully-integrated system featuring the V2 Pro-Performance armor carrier with NIJ compliant ballistics, shirt and pants. The innovative V2 Pro-Performance material is lightweight, breathable and engineered for on-the-job comfort with fabrics that are stain resistant and maintain a professional look no matter the conditions. When it comes to safety, performance and professional functionality – nothing else compares.



First Tactical opened in late 2015 and has been steadily growing in the industry since. Founded by Dan Costa, a proven industry leader, First Tactical strives to meet the needs of public safety professionals with new, innovative ideas in apparel, footwear and accessories.

Point Blank Enterprises is currently the premier source of body armor systems in the world, with 45 years of experience providing innovative personal protection products to the public safety community and military. Together, Point Blank and First Tactical will introduce a line of holistically integrated products desperately needed by public safety professionals. These products shall be designed with Officer Safety as the priority along with the quality and image of the personnel being in the forefront in today’s demanding environment. Ballistic options will include over thirty NIJ certified solutions, including Alpha Elite armor which is worn by more Officers today than any other package in America.

Michael Foreman, Executive Vice President at Point Blank Enterprises said, “As the leader in personal protection equipment we continue to lead the way in providing public safety personnel the latest design and highest level of protection at the lowest possible weight. The creation of the V2 Pro-Performance System will provide for the next generation integrated system that will maximize protection, optimize wearing comfort, and promote the image of public safety personnel today and into the future.”

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), and the Advanced Technology Group (ATG), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com .