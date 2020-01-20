Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Networking Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Data Center Networking Market size is expected to reach $40.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Robust networking solutions for data centers are necessary as there is no indication of a reduction in the amount of information produced across different sectors. Cloud computing is also anticipated to increase demand for these solutions over the forecast period by the increased use in different industries. Some of the other factors that are expected to drive market development over the forecast era are the increasing trend of data center virtualization combined with the implementation of advanced data center working models.
Networking solutions for the data centers help to optimize resources available and improve the effectiveness of data centres. As such, providers of communication services have already begun to provide advanced capabilities to smart network solutions. The network solutions can streamline maintenance of network, decrease network downtime and simplify troubleshooting processes in the data centre setting. These networking solutions also enable DC carriers to leverage advanced systems, like machine learning, driving market growth during the forecast period.
The growing demands for robust data center infrastructure to manage critical user information and secure transactions effectively and safely can be attributed to the growth. Banking groups are especially committed to improving their clients ' banking experience and continually upgrading their core banking facilities. At the same time, the popularity of digital payment systems and internet trading platforms is increasing. Data center networking solutions is expected to play an essential role in providing mobile payment systems and online trading platforms.
Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Major players in Asia-Pacific are increasing their presence.
For example, Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba Group's cloud computing arm, announced the launch of a second data center in Indonesia in January 2019-just ten months after its first in the nation was inaugurated. Facebook announced in September 2018 that $1bn (S$ 1.4bn) will be spent on building a data center in Singapore, its first in Asia. The facility is scheduled to open in 2022. The building of data centers has peaked in the latest years with the enhanced use of cloud-based facilities, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics.
Product Launches
Expansions
Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
Acquisitions & Mergers
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Data Center Networking Market, by Application
1.4.2 Global Data Center Networking Market, by End-user
1.4.3 Global Data Center Networking Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Market Analysis
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Data Center Networking Market by Application
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Global Data Center Networking Storage Area Network Market by Region
4.3 Global Data Center Networking Network Security Equipment Market by Region
4.4 Global Data Center Networking WAN Optimization Equipment Market by Region
4.5 Global Data Center Networking Ethernet Switches Market by Region
4.6 Global Data Center Networking Routers and Application Delivery Controllers Market by Region
4.7 Global Other Application Data Center Networking Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Data Center Networking Market by End-user
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Global IT & Telecom Data Center Networking Market by Region
5.3 Global BFSI Data Center Networking Market by Region
5.4 Global Retail Data Center Networking Market by Region
5.5 Global Education & Media & Entertainment Data Center Networking Market by Region
5.6 Global Healthcare Data Center Networking Market by Region
5.7 Global Government Data Center Networking Market by Region
5.8 Global Others Data Center Networking Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Data Center Networking Market by Region
6.1 North America Data Center Networking Market
6.2 Europe Data Center Networking Market
6.3 Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Market
6.4 LAMEA Data Center Networking Market
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Nokia Corporation (Alkatel Lucent S.A.)
7.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
7.3 Microsoft Corporation
7.4 Dell Technologies Inc.
7.5 Extreme Networks Inc.
7.6 IBM Corporation
7.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)
7.8 Intel Corporation
7.9 Juniper Networks Inc.
7.10 Fujitsu Limited
7.11 NEC Corporation
