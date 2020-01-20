Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Networking Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Networking Market size is expected to reach $40.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Robust networking solutions for data centers are necessary as there is no indication of a reduction in the amount of information produced across different sectors. Cloud computing is also anticipated to increase demand for these solutions over the forecast period by the increased use in different industries. Some of the other factors that are expected to drive market development over the forecast era are the increasing trend of data center virtualization combined with the implementation of advanced data center working models.



Networking solutions for the data centers help to optimize resources available and improve the effectiveness of data centres. As such, providers of communication services have already begun to provide advanced capabilities to smart network solutions. The network solutions can streamline maintenance of network, decrease network downtime and simplify troubleshooting processes in the data centre setting. These networking solutions also enable DC carriers to leverage advanced systems, like machine learning, driving market growth during the forecast period.



The growing demands for robust data center infrastructure to manage critical user information and secure transactions effectively and safely can be attributed to the growth. Banking groups are especially committed to improving their clients ' banking experience and continually upgrading their core banking facilities. At the same time, the popularity of digital payment systems and internet trading platforms is increasing. Data center networking solutions is expected to play an essential role in providing mobile payment systems and online trading platforms.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Major players in Asia-Pacific are increasing their presence.



For example, Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba Group's cloud computing arm, announced the launch of a second data center in Indonesia in January 2019-just ten months after its first in the nation was inaugurated. Facebook announced in September 2018 that $1bn (S$ 1.4bn) will be spent on building a data center in Singapore, its first in Asia. The facility is scheduled to open in 2022. The building of data centers has peaked in the latest years with the enhanced use of cloud-based facilities, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics.



Product Launches

Aug-2019: Dell introduced new SD-WAN appliance powered by VMware's VeloCloud under which the new products will be paired with Dell EMC's networking hardware with VMware's VeloCloud SD-WAN platform.

May-2019: Cisco launched IOS-XE SD-WAN 16.11, in order to extend its product portfolio of ISR/ASR routers.

Mar-2019: Intel introduced 58GBPS FPGA Transceiver which enables 400G Ethernet deployment in order to strengthen its networking solutions.

Jan-2019: Fujitsu launched new options in order to enable businesses to run mission critical SAP-HANA workloads on hyper converged infrastructure.

Expansions

Jun-2019: Microsoft expanded its reach to UAE by opening two new data centers for Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 in order to enable digital transformation.

Jun-2019: Dell EMC extended its Virtual Edge Platform by adding ADVA Ensemble software to it in order to provide 50 virtual network functions (VNFs) comprises of SD-WAN optimization, virtual firewall, and IoT management.

Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

Sep-2019: Dell EMC has signed partnership agreement with Silver Peak in order to integrate Silver Peak's Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Solution with Dell EMC server and networking products for offering additional solutions for allowing the customers to use WAN optimization technology.

Aug-2019: Microsoft came into partnership with Reliance Jio in which Jio will set up network of large world class data centers powered by Microsoft's Azure Cloud Platform.

Jul-2019: Cisco signed an agreement with Credorax in which Credorax will adopt Cisco's data center networking, visibility, automation, and management system in order to enhance its business capabilities in network monitoring.

Jul-2019: IBM came into partnership with AT&T in which IBM will provide infrastructure for AT&T through which they can modernize their business solutions internal software applications.

Jun-2019: IBM collaborated with Cisco in order to meld their data centers and cloud technologies in order to help Cisco in expansion of its network fabric.

Jun-2019: Juniper Networks came into partnership with Forescout Technologies in order to deliver AI-driven security via automation and programmability for providing protection to Wi-Fi clients and Internet of Things devices.

Apr-2019: Juniper Networks collaborated with Colruyt Group in which Colruyt will deploy Juniper Networks EX Series Ethernet Switches in order to ensure network security and stability.

Apr-2019: Fujitsu collaborated with West Corporation in which it will deploy the 1FINITYabout products and Virtuoraabout products platforms of Fujitsu in a live 200G data center interconnect network for scalable and resilient enterprise data services.

Feb-2019: Nokia collaborated with Bharti Airtel in which Nokia's Nuage Networks VSP solution will be deployed to Airtel for allowing it to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) with improved network monitoring, troubleshooting and fault correlation.

Feb-2019: Microsoft collaborated with Telecom in order to extend its global network in Egypt market.

Jan-2019: Cisco extended its ACI platform, software defined network designed for Cisco Switches to Microsoft Azure and AWS in order to enhance its data center solutions.

Jan-2019: IBM teamed up with Juniper in order to manage the networking giant's on-premises and workloads.

Jan-2019: Intel collaborated with Comcast in order to redefine the connectivity in home.

Jan-2019: Juniper Networks teamed up with BroadBand Tower in order to provide its Next-Gen 5G data center solutions for fulfilling the demand of infrastructure needs.

Acquisitions & Mergers

Aug-2019: Extreme Networks has acquired Aerohive Networks in order to expand its business.

Jun-2019: Intel took over Barefoot Networks in order to enhance its business in Ethernet Switches Silicon for data center.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Data Center Networking Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Data Center Networking Market, by End-user

1.4.3 Global Data Center Networking Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Data Center Networking Market by Application

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global Data Center Networking Storage Area Network Market by Region

4.3 Global Data Center Networking Network Security Equipment Market by Region

4.4 Global Data Center Networking WAN Optimization Equipment Market by Region

4.5 Global Data Center Networking Ethernet Switches Market by Region

4.6 Global Data Center Networking Routers and Application Delivery Controllers Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Application Data Center Networking Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Data Center Networking Market by End-user

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Global IT & Telecom Data Center Networking Market by Region

5.3 Global BFSI Data Center Networking Market by Region

5.4 Global Retail Data Center Networking Market by Region

5.5 Global Education & Media & Entertainment Data Center Networking Market by Region

5.6 Global Healthcare Data Center Networking Market by Region

5.7 Global Government Data Center Networking Market by Region

5.8 Global Others Data Center Networking Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Data Center Networking Market by Region

6.1 North America Data Center Networking Market

6.2 Europe Data Center Networking Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Market

6.4 LAMEA Data Center Networking Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nokia Corporation (Alkatel Lucent S.A.)

7.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.3 Microsoft Corporation

7.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

7.5 Extreme Networks Inc.

7.6 IBM Corporation

7.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)

7.8 Intel Corporation

7.9 Juniper Networks Inc.

7.10 Fujitsu Limited

7.11 NEC Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at4nh9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900