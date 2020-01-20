VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otis Gold Corp. (“Otis” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: OOO) (OTC: OGLDF) reports that Idaho federal district court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued a final Judgment in Idaho Conservation League et al v. U.S. Forest Service (the “Complaint”) on January 16, 2020 that confirms Otis’ continued legal right to conduct exploration activities, including drilling, at the Kilgore Project, Clark County, Idaho.

This Judgment, which is a final step in the court’s review of the Complaint, confirmed and referenced the court’s Decision issued on December 18, 2019 (see Otis news release dated Dec. 19, 2019 ). In its Decision, the court found that the US Forest Service adequately evaluated the potential environmental impacts of exploration pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, National Forest Management Act and Organic Act. The court did find that further explanation and analysis is required with respect to groundwater in what is known as Dog Bone Ridge, and Otis will be assisting the US Forest Service with any additional analysis required to address potential impacts in this area prior to proceeding with drilling activities in this limited area.

Otis CEO, Craig Lindsay, stated: “We are pleased that this matter has been concluded. We want to assure the local community, and Idahoans in general, that we are committed to openly engaging with our community stakeholders to address and mitigate concerns through activities such as project open houses, site visits and other methods of constructive engagement. Further, we reiterate our focus on minimizing the environmental footprint of all exploration and development activities.”

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

