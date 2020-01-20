New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589848/?utm_source=GNW

48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals. In addition, growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market is anticipated to boost the growth of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market as well.



Market Segmentation

This cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market is segmented as below:

Service

• Warehousing and VAS

• Transportation



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• and MEA



Key Trends for cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market growth

This study identifies growing consolidation in global healthcare logistics market as the prime reason driving the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market, including some of the vendors such as Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp, JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, KUEHNE + NAGEL Management AG, OOCL Logistics Ltd, SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd, United Parcel Service of America Inc and VersaCold Logistics Services.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





