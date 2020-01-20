New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394546/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on commercial aircraft cabin interiors market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by preference for newer generation aircraft. In addition, the preference for collaborative efforts in aerospace industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market as well.



Market Segmentation

This commercial aircraft cabin interiors market is segmented as below:

Type

• Narrow-body aircraft

• Wide-body aircraft

• and Regional aircraft



Product

• Seating

• Lavatory module

• Windows

• cabin panels and stowage bins

• Galley

• Lighting



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• and MEA



Key Trends for commercial aircraft cabin interiors market growth

This study identifies preference for collaborative efforts in aerospace industry as the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in commercial aircraft cabin interiors market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market, including some of the vendors such as Astronics Corp., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Expliseat SAS, Honeywell International Inc., JAMCO Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., and United Technologies Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.







