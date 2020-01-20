New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Duty-free Retailing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546968/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on duty-free retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, And South America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of retail stores offering duty-free products. In addition, growing M&A activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the duty-free retailing market as well.



Market Segmentation

This duty-free retailing market is segmented as below:

Product

• Fashion Apparel and Accessories

• Cosmetics and Perfumes

• Tobacco and Alcoholic Beverages

• Confectionery and Fine Foods



Distribution Channel

• Airports

• Border, Downtown, and Hotel Shops

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for duty-free retailing market growth

This study identifies growing M&A activities as the prime reasons driving the duty-free retailing market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in duty-free retailing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the duty-free retailing market, including some of the vendors such as DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Dufry Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd., JR /Group, King Power International Co. Ltd., Lagardère Group, LOTTE SHOPPING Co. Ltd. and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





