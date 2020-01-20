VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s better than a jolt of caffeine to start the day? How about morning drink enhanced with all the health benefits of high-quality collagen?



That’s what AURA Nutrition and Edmonton’s Remedy Café have joining up to do by creating infused beverages which add the skin, bone, hair, and muscle health benefits of premium-quality Canadian wild catch marine collagen to their famous Chai and gourmet coffee drinks.

Remedy Café has been helping locals and visitors alike get through the day for 15 years with their signature house-made Chai and gourmet coffee drinks, and a nourishing menu of international dishes. Since starting with its first café near the University of Alberta, founder Sohail “Zee” Zaidi and the Remedy family have grown to nine locations which have become a well-loved daily destination for Edmontonians.

The AURA team worked closely with Remedy Café to develop the exclusive recipes which combined AURA’s wild catch collagen products with Remedy’s Chai and coffee drinks. The resulting drinks will be served at all locations, offering guests the option of giving their day a healthy boost.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Remedy Café,” said Chris Ongkiko of AURA Nutrition. “I’m an Edmonton native, and it’s briliant to see the community Zee and his team have built a around their cafés. We’re sure they’ll love the energized and healthful start to their days they’ll get from the AURA-infused Chai and Latte drinks.”

For more information about AURA Nutrition, visit www.youraura.ca and plan to visit Remedy Café for one of their boosted Chais or lattes the next time you’re in Edmonton.