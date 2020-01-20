TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2020.



Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.35 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.55 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $12.90.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details



Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020 Record Date: January 31, 2020 Payable Date: February 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.tdbsplit.com info@quadravest.com