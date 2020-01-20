TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 190th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04583 for  each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2020.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $22.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.34 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $30.84.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding  stocks  as  follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial,  Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details 
  
Class A Share (DFN)$0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)$0.04583
Ex-Dividend Date:January 30, 2020
Record Date:January 31, 2020
Payable Date:February 10, 2020
  

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com