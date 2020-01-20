TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annualized). Distributions are payable February 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2020.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.35 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.55 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.90 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (LFE)
|$0.10000
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.05417
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|January 30, 2020
|Record Date:
|January 31, 2020
|Payable Date:
|February 10, 2020
