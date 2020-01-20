TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” and the “Company”) (CSE: RVV), a cannabis life sciences company focused on novel cannabinoid-based treatments for rare inflammatory diseases, is pleased to provide an update, further to the Company’s announcement on January 6, 2020 regarding its clinical development plan on liver diseases, on the Company’s initiatives for its cannabinoid drug delivery program and its program of cannabidiol (“CBD”) in the prevention of ischemia and reperfusion injury (“IRI”) from organ transplantation.



“Revive is expanding its product pipeline by leveraging its FDA orphan drug designation for cannabidiol in the prevention of ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation,” said Michael Frank, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. “We are focused on building a unique cannabinoid-based product pipeline that focuses on rare inflammatory diseases including autoimmune liver diseases, IRI and inflammatory skin diseases and disorders. In addition to expanding our product pipeline, we are focused on partnering our product programs with cannabinoid-focused pharmaceutical companies, which we are currently in discussions with for both our cannabinoid delivery system and rare inflammatory disease programs.”

Revive’s novel drug delivery technology aims to deliver both synthetic cannabinoids and natural extracts of cannabis in a potential number of ways such as topical gels, creams or ointments, oral or transdermal patches, and oral dosages. The delivery technology is a natural, non-toxic, biodegradable and biocompatible composite that combines a tannin material, which is derived from a plant group having antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant and wound healing properties, and a chitosan material, which is derived from the crustacean group having blood-clotting and antimicrobial properties. The delivery technology has rapid onset of action and controlled or sustained release potential capabilities and may allow to combine multiple cannabinoids or cannabis extracts in one formulation. The Company seeks to develop novel drug products leveraging its drug delivery technology targeting multi-billion dollar market opportunities in pain, inflammatory skin disorders (i.e. acne, psoriasis), and wound healing applications (i.e. battle wounds, scarring).

In addition, Revive aims to develop a clinical development plan for CBD in the prevention of IRI from organ transplantation of the liver, kidney, heart and lung. The Company aims to have a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to obtain feedback of Revive’s intended clinical development plan. The FDA granted the Company orphan drug designation for CBD in the prevention of IRI resulting from solid organ transplantation.

Revive’s program is to meet a clear unmet medical need in the prevention of IRI solid organ transplantation. According to the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, there are approximately 115,000 patients waiting for solid organ transplants in the United States, with the four most common organs transplanted being liver, kidney, heart and lung. IRI in organ transplantation can result in a higher incidence of acute and chronic rejection, as well as long-term morbidity and mortality. Quickly restoring blood supply of ischemic organs as soon as possible is crucial for avoiding or reducing injury from ischemia, whereas strategies used to attenuate the damage induced by reperfusion, including ischemic preconditioning, ischemic postconditioning, and machine perfusion. These strategies are expensive, sometimes hard to perform in clinical surgeries, and difficult in maintaining organ functions in the case of acute injuries. With the shortage of organs and expensive medical strategies, it is clear that therapies need to be researched to optimize the quality of the organs that are available and to attenuate injury to transplanted organs. Revive believes that the immunosuppressant and anti-inflammatory protective effects of CBD may provide a novel, more beneficial strategy to attenuate the damage induced by ischemia and reperfusion during solid organ transplantation.

ABOUT REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. is a cannabis life sciences company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products. The Company’s novel cannabinoid delivery technology is being advanced to fill the medical needs for diseases and disorders such as pain, inflammation, and wound care. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory and liver diseases. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

For more information please contact: