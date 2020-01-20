TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable February 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2020.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date:January 30, 2020
Record Date:January 31, 2020
Payable Date:February 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443 
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com