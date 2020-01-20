TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Givesome is pleased to announce a long-term partnership with Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.

This partnership will allow every employee to join Martinrea in an engaging giving experience where everyone can see the impact of their donations through video footage.

“We are excited about the upcoming global roll out with our Founding and Platinum Partner, Martinrea. It's a pleasure to work with a company that shares our values of investing in local communities while making the giving experience more meaningful for the employees,” said Jay Whitelaw, Givesome’s Founder and Executive Director. “As Martinrea leads the way with their world-wide, all-employee giving experience, we believe many more will follow their footsteps.”

“Martinrea’s vision is to make people’s lives better and we are regularly engaged with volunteering and donating to our local communities,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO of Martinrea International Inc. “This partnership with Givesome will continue to encourage our employees to make their communities even better and give them the opportunity to see how their charitable giving is positively affecting those in need.”

The official launch, expected to positively impact employee engagement and charitable outcomes, will start in Canada and expand to Martinrea’s global locations by mid-2020.

About Givesome

Givesome is a not-for-profit giving platform that lets donors see the difference they make when they give. Every donation leads to a tangible outcome that is captured by video and shared with the donor. Users of the platform can also share their giving on social media, track their volunteer hours and see what different companies support in the charity space. They also offer the Givecard®, which companies can use to engage their employees or customers in their giving. Through their partnerships with charities and companies, Givesome has impacted thousands of lives, $2, $5, and $10 at a time. For more information on Givesome, please visit www.givesome.com .

About Martinrea International Inc.



Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 15,000 talented and motivated people in 52 operating divisions in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is to make lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com .

