The Global Blood Glucose Device Market is expected to surpass US$ 20 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025.

According to International diabetes federation, in 2017, there are around 425 million people living with diabetes in the world. Diabetes people all over the world use a glucose meter, test strips, and lancing device to measure the blood glucose level. There are many diabetes patients especially insulin-dependent that has severe hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic index level.



They use 3-4 or even more than that strips on a daily basis to monitor the blood glucose level. Monitoring blood glucose is an essential part of diabetes management. Moreover, SMBG device is convenient to use at any point of time before breakfast, before a meal, after a meal and before -after exercise.



The SMBG market is growing with rapid pace due to numerous key factors like rising global diabetes population (type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes), increasing insulin-dependent diabetes population, increasing obese population, rise in ageing population, rising awareness regarding diabetes and technological advancement of SMBG device that makes convenience for patient to easily measure blood glucose level. According to this research analysis, rising penetration of SMBG user among developed and developing countries will further boost the global blood glucose device market in the forecast year.



China has the Highest Diabetes Population in the World



Diabetes prevalence in China has been growing with rapid pace and it becomes one of the largest diabetes countries in the world. Nearly 114 million people affected with diabetes in China but the prevalence of SMBG user in China was quite low as compared to developed countries. Changing lifestyle and food habits is the key reason to increase diabetes population in China.



Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Insight



In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of SMBG user like; their frequency of utilizing test-strips, its market and number of people that use the device. SMBG is mainly used by type 1 diabetes population and insulin user of type 2 diabetes to monitor their blood glucose. In addition, the people those are facing hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia are also a frequent user of SMBG device. In this report, we have divided SMBG user into two parts; type 1 diabetes user and type 2 diabetes users. Here SMBG report constitutes three components; Test Strips, Lancet Device, and Glucose Meter.



Annual estimates and forecast are provided for the period of 2019 through 2025. A six-year historic analysis is also provided for these markets.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Growth Factors for Blood Glucose Devices



5 Challenges of Blood Glucose Devices Market



6 Global Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast

6.1 Blood Glucose Device Market (Type1 + Type 2) Diabetes

6.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes

6.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast

6.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

6.4 Meter Market and Forecast

6.5 Global Diabetes Population (Type1 + Type 2)

6.6 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Users (Type1 + Type 2)



7 Share Analysis - Blood Glucose Device Market, Diabetes Population, SMBG User & Company

7.1 SMBG Market Share

7.1.1 Total SMBG Market Share

7.1.1.1 Type 1

7.1.1.2 Type 2

7.1.2 Test Strips

7.1.3 Lancet

7.1.4 Blood Glucose Meter

7.2 Diabetes Population Share

7.3 Blood Glucose Device User Share & Forecast

7.4 Companies Share



8 United States

8.1 United States Diabetes Population (2011 - 2025)

8.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

8.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Market

8.3 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast

8.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in the United States



9 United Kingdom



10 Germany



11 Spain



12 Italy



13 Netherlands



14 Norway



15 Sweden



16 Switzerland



17 Russia



18 Brazil



19 India



20 China



21 Australia



22 Kuwait



23 Saudi Arabia



24 South Africa



25 Company Analysis

25.1 Roche Diagnostic

25.2 LifeScan Inc.

25.3 Abbott Laboratories



