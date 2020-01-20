This new maintenance service contract further illustrates BST’s full capacity to deliver integrated solutions to China’s railway industry

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. (BST), has been awarded a contract with China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (CHINA RAILWAY) to provide maintenance service for 656 high-speed train cars (71 trains), which BST manufactured for China’s evolving high-speed rail network. The total contract is valued at approximately 2.45 Billion CNY ($357 million US, 321 million euro). Bombardier Transportation owns 50 per cent of BST shares, which is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation’s partner CRRC Sifang Rolling Stock Co., Ltd.

Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier Transportation China, said, “We are very honoured to be awarded this maintenance service contract at the beginning of this year. Our team’s skills and experience across the portfolio will ensure we deliver a high-quality maintenance service. In China, we bring together integrated designing, manufacturing and maintenance service expertise to support our customers’ strategic goals, and we look forward to contributing further to the development of China’s railway industry.”

BST won this contract to provide maintenance service for 656 cars, which includes CRH1A-A, CRH1A, CRH1B, CRH1E and CRH380D, in total 71 trains, for different levels of maintenance. All the maintenance will be completed by the end of 2020. In February last year, BST was awarded a maintenance contract for 560 cars and has successfully delivered the service. The award of this new maintenance contract further illustrates both customer’s trust in BST and BST’s full capacity to deliver integrated solutions to our customers’ specific needs in the high-speed train sector.

Bombardier Transportation in China is the full solution provider across the entire value chain. From vehicles and propulsion to services and design, Bombardier Transportation in China has seven joint ventures, six wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and more than 8,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered 4,500 railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 2,500 metro cars, Monorail, APM, and trams to China’s growing rail transit markets. It is a major signalling supplier for the Chinese high-speed network and through its joint ventures, propulsion equipment and signalling systems are utilized in a total of 30 Chinese cities.

