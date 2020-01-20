ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that it is offering free plug-ins to make UPS tools and services seamlessly available within four popular e-commerce platforms: WooCommerce, PrestaShop, OpenCart and Magento.

This offering is part of the recently announced UPS® Digital Access Program , which natively integrates UPS’s services into popular e-commerce platforms and provides highly competitive shipping rates to users. By offering these plug-ins, UPS helps merchants quickly and easily open a UPS account and manage multiple aspects of shipping and fulfillment inside their existing e-commerce platform.

“As the retail industry rapidly transforms, UPS continues to find new ways to make its industry-leading services more accessible,” said Kevin Warren, UPS chief marketing officer. “With UPS’s Digital Access Program, we’re leveling the e-commerce playing field for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide, allowing them to offer many of the same services offered by the world’s largest brands.”

The UPS e-commerce software plug-ins allow merchants with UPS accounts to access their negotiated rates and easily integrate a wide range of UPS delivery services into their favorite platform. Additionally, SMBs can open a UPS account within the plug-ins and get access to discounts of up to 55 percent off Daily rates.

Plugin-ins features include:

Label printing within the e-commerce platforms, including for multi-order batches.

Full control over shipping rates displayed to e-shoppers.

Presentation of accurate, scheduled delivery times to e-shoppers during checkout.

Access to real-time tracking information.

To learn more about UPS’s e-commerce plug-ins visit ups.com/plugins . To learn more about the UPS Digital Access Program, download UPS’s latest whitepaper .



About UPS



UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions, including transporting packages and freight, facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

