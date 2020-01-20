New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Centre Europe Landscape 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832147/?utm_source=GNW



The 2020 report has been comprehensively updated with an extended 5-year forecast from the end of 2019 to the end of 2024.

This new report places more emphasis on Data Centre power (MW) as well as space, with a forecast for pricing per kW as well as standard rack space and per square metre pricing.

The 2020 report also includes the following updates:

An entire list of DC/Facilities in each of the 17 covered countries, with space in m2 and power in MW

Profiles of key players in each market

Expansion and new built plans announced by Data Centres

It also provides more detailed analysis of trends that impact the Data Centre in Europe including the emergence of Cloud computing, SaaS (Software as a Service) and Managed Services.

The report considers the main trends impacting both the Carrier-based Data Centre segment as well as the Carrier Neutral Data Centre segment.

Geographical Coverage: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Coverage per country. For each of the 17 countries surveyed in the country section of the report TCL provides analysis of the following Key Data Centre statistics for each country which include the following statistics (as of the end of 2019):

The number of Data Centre providers and facilities

The estimated total raised floor space (technical space) in square metres

Average price per standard 19” rack (Euro per month)

Average price per square metre (Euro per month)

Average price per kW (Euro per month)



Benefits

A full list of the Data Centre operators covered in the report is provided, approx. 800

Extended 5-year forecast

Only report in the market with comprehensive coverage

Access to Research Analyst following purchase of the Report



