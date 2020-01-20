Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China In Vitro Fertilization Market, (IVF) by Treatment, Instruments, Procedure, End-user (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China In Vitro Fertilization market is expected to be more than US$ 2.8 Billion by 2025.

Chinese economic development has been a significant factor in determining the shift of Chinese families to In-Vitro fertilization (IVF) when it comes to parenthood. The introduction of China's two-child policy in October 2015, Chinese women's desire to have the opportunity to focus on their careers first and later in their lives on pregnancy, or to have a child even as single parents, are all key factors behind the growing demand for IVF services in China.



Because of financial advancement and globalization, the lifestyle of the urban Chinese family has altered. Most females delay marriage and have kids, which makes it more difficult for couples to naturally conceive. Besides, it has been revealed that men now have a substantial decrease in sperm count in high-density urban regions due to high rates of stress and pollution. It is worth noting that China's average marriage age was 23 in the 1970s, 24 in the 1990s, and the 21st century it has risen to 27.



In the last few years, the demand for Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) has grown many folds. The primary cause of the rise in ARTS is infertility among patients. ARTS is triggering due to fast lifestyle change, smoking, drinking, steroids, mental stress/trauma, and other medical conditions such as diabetes, cystic fibrosis, trauma, testicular failure, and Fallopian blockage of the tube, female ovarian dysfunction, etc. These variables, therefore, are supporting the China IVF market growth and development.



Global healthcare firms are the major IVF services firms in China. These firms have a "passive" company model, although they integrate relationships with tour agents and referral offices. Tapping into this increasing demand for IVF services in China has become a significant chance for overseas firms to explore fresh markets in medical care.



