Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Succeed with the Plant-Based Food Trend, 2019: Four Strategies for Success, and One to Avoid" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Plant-source ingredients have always been one of the biggest drivers of the healthy revolution: Most of the big successes of the past 20 years are plant-based, from blueberries to coconut water. It's creative product development that is propelling the plant-based trend, not vegetarianism and veganism: People have always wanted to eat more plants, and now that they're available in far more convenient forms, they can.
Millennials, in particular, are motivated by ultra-convenient vegetables. The rising interest in low-carb eating patterns (for weight loss) is also increasing consumer interest in more vegetables' - and is already more important than veganism.
Of these five strategies, we believe that the first has the highest risk of failure associated with it, thanks to its disconnect from consumer preferences. For most food companies, the other four offer much better opportunities for building a profitable business - as some companies are already demonstrating.
Key Topics Covered
1. Summary
2. Why plants are growing
2.1 Convenience & NPD are fuelling growth
2.2 Eight consumer motivations fueling growth
3. Five plant-based strategies
3.1 Strategy 1: Plant-based meat alternatives
3.2 Strategy 2: Plants blended with meat
3.3 Strategy 3: Plants blended with good carbs
3.4 Strategy 4: Real vegetables' replace starchy carbs
3.5 Strategy 5: Plants as heroes
Charts & Boxes
Chart 1: Meat, eggs, and dairy are American consumers' primary sources of protein
Chart 2: Price comparison, beetroot products, US
Box 1: Beyond Meat vs Caulipower
Box 2: The humble pickle vs meat substitutes
Box 3: Vegetables made easy
Box 4: Reversing Diabetes -and achieving major weight-loss- with a low-carb diet is no longer a minority position
Box 5: Food explorers embrace kimchi
Box 6: Richer & older = buys more vegetables
Box 7: The increasingly crowded world of meat alternatives, US
Box 8: The increasingly crowded world of meat alternatives, Sweden
Box 9: Meat substitutes fail the test of naturalness and least-processed
Box 10: Vegan fails show challenges of sticking with a diet
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
