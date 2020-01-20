Corrective release to the one published on January 9, 2020
Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract
entered into with Oddo BHF SCA
Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) – January 20, 2020 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2019 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:
It is reminded that:
From July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 the following transactions have been carried out:
During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:
Are indicated below the detailed transactions during the same period:
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Transactions quantity
|Securities quantity
|Capital in EUR
|Transactions quantity
|Securities quantity
|Capital in EUR
|Total
|4059
|494,151
|65,962,036.80
|4417
|484,765
|65,040,890.40
|7/1/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|96
|10000
|1,435,976.10
|7/2/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|29
|2400
|348,723.20
|7/3/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|7/4/2019
|127
|15500
|2,246,759.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|7/5/2019
|95
|14000
|1,980,710.80
|0
|0
|0.00
|7/8/2019
|34
|5000
|700,775.00
|22
|3500
|493,450.00
|7/9/2019
|11
|2500
|350,150.00
|29
|4000
|563,375.00
|7/10/2019
|67
|6500
|903,100.00
|24
|3500
|489,725.00
|7/11/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|15
|2590
|363,290.00
|7/12/2019
|27
|3500
|488,300.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|7/15/2019
|24
|3500
|486,200.00
|23
|4500
|630,700.00
|7/16/2019
|21
|2500
|346,900.00
|4
|1000
|139,600.00
|7/17/2019
|11
|2000
|276,600.00
|31
|4500
|626,350.00
|7/18/2019
|110
|13500
|1,832,925.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|7/19/2019
|7
|1000
|135,150.00
|64
|6500
|886,725.00
|7/22/2019
|39
|4500
|607,550.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|7/23/2019
|16
|2500
|335,775.00
|33
|5145
|696,424.00
|7/24/2019
|33
|3729
|498,825.70
|63
|16400
|2,259,390.00
|7/25/2019
|80
|13500
|1,873,075.00
|50
|4500
|638,200.00
|7/26/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|35
|4500
|618,350.00
|7/29/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|7/30/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|7/31/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|8/1/2019
|59
|6000
|824,515.30
|105
|10500
|1,457,410.65
|8/2/2019
|128
|10000
|1,364,818.25
|0
|0
|0.00
|8/5/2019
|93
|13000
|1,707,450.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|8/6/2019
|7
|5000
|642,900.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|8/7/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|86
|10000
|1,294,105.90
|8/8/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|65
|8000
|1,053,338.30
|8/9/2019
|87
|10000
|1,310,149.75
|0
|0
|0.00
|8/12/2019
|77
|8000
|1,035,861.20
|39
|5000
|657,552.35
|8/13/2019
|27
|2000
|255,200.00
|44
|5000
|649,600.00
|8/14/2019
|91
|11000
|1,410,125.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|8/15/2019
|60
|6000
|748,050.00
|31
|3000
|374,852.25
|8/16/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|83
|8000
|1,020,558.55
|8/19/2019
|47
|3500
|446,230.50
|35
|3014
|386,550.20
|8/20/2019
|12
|2000
|256,645.80
|91
|8486
|1,092,417.60
|8/21/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|201
|16000
|2,096,641.45
|8/22/2019
|146
|16000
|2,088,862.50
|0
|0
|0.00
|8/23/2019
|116
|12000
|1,535,722.40
|89
|9000
|1,164,891.95
|8/26/2019
|26
|3000
|378,600.00
|72
|6000
|765,890.75
|8/27/2019
|39
|5000
|635,375.00
|166
|15000
|1,923,027.05
|8/28/2019
|77
|8000
|1,012,901.55
|0
|0
|0.00
|8/29/2019
|34
|5000
|629,175.00
|92
|9000
|1,142,714.20
|8/30/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|35
|4000
|511,600.00
|9/2/2019
|36
|5000
|636,725.00
|7
|1000
|128,450.00
|9/3/2019
|30
|5500
|702,400.00
|131
|8000
|1,026,245.65
|9/4/2019
|4
|750
|96,930.05
|22
|1500
|194,347.65
|9/5/2019
|47
|5500
|711,775.00
|13
|2000
|261,600.00
|9/6/2019
|44
|3000
|386,162.35
|34
|3000
|387,300.00
|9/9/2019
|97
|13500
|1,723,888.90
|0
|0
|0.00
|9/10/2019
|95
|12000
|1,492,725.00
|49
|5000
|626,500.00
|9/11/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|91
|11000
|1,399,575.00
|9/12/2019
|94
|9000
|1,139,241.20
|92
|16000
|2,069,750.75
|9/13/2019
|21
|1500
|193,950.00
|122
|16500
|2,170,225.75
|9/16/2019
|70
|7500
|972,925.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|9/17/2019
|8
|1500
|192,675.00
|52
|9000
|1,172,800.00
|9/18/2019
|36
|3000
|394,425.00
|33
|3000
|395,250.00
|9/19/2019
|94
|10000
|1,308,725.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|9/20/2019
|12
|2000
|258,400.00
|4
|2000
|260,783.05
|9/23/2019
|105
|11884
|1,530,081.20
|0
|0
|0.00
|9/24/2019
|24
|3500
|442,225.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|9/25/2019
|73
|10000
|1,244,425.00
|42
|5870
|735,174.10
|9/26/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|133
|17000
|2,189,212.30
|9/27/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|77
|7500
|991,030.05
|9/30/2019
|64
|7500
|981,250.00
|59
|5000
|654,794.80
|10/1/2019
|44
|5000
|648,627.20
|48
|7500
|990,250.00
|10/2/2019
|83
|9000
|1,148,993.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/3/2019
|5
|1000
|126,650.00
|92
|10000
|1,283,693.85
|10/4/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|55
|5000
|655,651.30
|10/7/2019
|32
|3500
|458,425.00
|43
|3600
|474,032.75
|10/8/2019
|46
|8000
|1,062,600.00
|42
|8000
|1,073,733.85
|10/9/2019
|1
|1500
|199,200.00
|56
|5000
|674,150.00
|10/10/2019
|38
|5000
|671,586.25
|62
|5000
|676,463.00
|10/11/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|48
|5000
|687,694.15
|10/14/2019
|114
|10000
|1,373,305.30
|71
|7500
|1,036,474.55
|10/15/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|74
|9000
|1,253,739.20
|10/16/2019
|18
|4000
|557,600.00
|68
|4000
|564,575.80
|10/17/2019
|110
|13000
|1,798,964.85
|64
|6760
|941,622.00
|10/18/2019
|80
|7500
|1,025,161.35
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/21/2019
|66
|6000
|811,502.35
|36
|3000
|406,950.00
|10/22/2019
|79
|10588
|1,420,769.10
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/23/2019
|76
|10500
|1,381,000.00
|95
|10500
|1,398,995.00
|10/24/2019
|31
|12000
|1,520,000.00
|73
|9500
|1,249,584.10
|10/25/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|40
|6500
|867,975.00
|10/28/2019
|48
|4500
|601,200.00
|124
|10500
|1,415,983.85
|10/29/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/30/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/31/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/1/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/4/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/5/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/6/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/7/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/8/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/11/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/12/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/13/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/14/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/15/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/18/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/19/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/20/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/21/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/22/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/25/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/26/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/27/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/28/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/29/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/2/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/3/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/4/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/5/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/6/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/9/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/10/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/11/2019
|101
|9500
|1,343,074.40
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/12/2019
|4
|4000
|561,800.00
|50
|4000
|566,200.00
|12/13/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|122
|12000
|1,700,640.25
|12/16/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|142
|14000
|1,999,322.00
|12/17/2019
|8
|3000
|431,775.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/18/2019
|83
|9000
|1,293,671.55
|50
|4500
|649,833.75
|12/19/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|68
|9500
|1,380,172.25
|12/20/2019
|113
|10500
|1,536,441.00
|132
|12500
|1,834,385.15
|12/23/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|19
|2500
|370,000.00
|12/24/2019
|8
|1000
|147,844.00
|9
|1000
|148,300.00
|12/25/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/26/2019
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/27/2019
|18
|3200
|472,835.00
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/30/2019
|15
|1000
|147,500.00
|21
|2000
|296,000.00
|12/31/2019
|56
|10000
|1,467,205.00
|0
|0
|0.00
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.
3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.
Contacts:
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 6162 6924
Attachment
Dassault Systemes SE
Vélizy-Villacoublay, FRANCE
Detailed half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCAFILE URL | Copy the link below
Dassault Systemes SE LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: