Corrective release to the one published on January 9, 2020

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract

entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) – January 20, 2020 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2019 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

72,979 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 16,461,865.12 in cash.

It is reminded that:

at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

€ 10,000,000 in cash.

Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.

From July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 the following transactions have been carried out:

4,059 purchases;

4,417 sales.



During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

494,151 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 65,962,036.80 purchases;

484,765 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 65,040,890.40 sales.

Are indicated below the detailed transactions during the same period:

PURCHASES SALES Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 4059 494,151 65,962,036.80 4417 484,765 65,040,890.40 7/1/2019 0 0 0.00 96 10000 1,435,976.10 7/2/2019 0 0 0.00 29 2400 348,723.20 7/3/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 7/4/2019 127 15500 2,246,759.00 0 0 0.00 7/5/2019 95 14000 1,980,710.80 0 0 0.00 7/8/2019 34 5000 700,775.00 22 3500 493,450.00 7/9/2019 11 2500 350,150.00 29 4000 563,375.00 7/10/2019 67 6500 903,100.00 24 3500 489,725.00 7/11/2019 0 0 0.00 15 2590 363,290.00 7/12/2019 27 3500 488,300.00 0 0 0.00 7/15/2019 24 3500 486,200.00 23 4500 630,700.00 7/16/2019 21 2500 346,900.00 4 1000 139,600.00 7/17/2019 11 2000 276,600.00 31 4500 626,350.00 7/18/2019 110 13500 1,832,925.00 0 0 0.00 7/19/2019 7 1000 135,150.00 64 6500 886,725.00 7/22/2019 39 4500 607,550.00 0 0 0.00 7/23/2019 16 2500 335,775.00 33 5145 696,424.00 7/24/2019 33 3729 498,825.70 63 16400 2,259,390.00 7/25/2019 80 13500 1,873,075.00 50 4500 638,200.00 7/26/2019 0 0 0.00 35 4500 618,350.00 7/29/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 7/30/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 7/31/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 8/1/2019 59 6000 824,515.30 105 10500 1,457,410.65 8/2/2019 128 10000 1,364,818.25 0 0 0.00 8/5/2019 93 13000 1,707,450.00 0 0 0.00 8/6/2019 7 5000 642,900.00 0 0 0.00 8/7/2019 0 0 0.00 86 10000 1,294,105.90 8/8/2019 0 0 0.00 65 8000 1,053,338.30 8/9/2019 87 10000 1,310,149.75 0 0 0.00 8/12/2019 77 8000 1,035,861.20 39 5000 657,552.35 8/13/2019 27 2000 255,200.00 44 5000 649,600.00 8/14/2019 91 11000 1,410,125.00 0 0 0.00 8/15/2019 60 6000 748,050.00 31 3000 374,852.25 8/16/2019 0 0 0.00 83 8000 1,020,558.55 8/19/2019 47 3500 446,230.50 35 3014 386,550.20 8/20/2019 12 2000 256,645.80 91 8486 1,092,417.60 8/21/2019 0 0 0.00 201 16000 2,096,641.45 8/22/2019 146 16000 2,088,862.50 0 0 0.00 8/23/2019 116 12000 1,535,722.40 89 9000 1,164,891.95 8/26/2019 26 3000 378,600.00 72 6000 765,890.75 8/27/2019 39 5000 635,375.00 166 15000 1,923,027.05 8/28/2019 77 8000 1,012,901.55 0 0 0.00 8/29/2019 34 5000 629,175.00 92 9000 1,142,714.20 8/30/2019 0 0 0.00 35 4000 511,600.00 9/2/2019 36 5000 636,725.00 7 1000 128,450.00 9/3/2019 30 5500 702,400.00 131 8000 1,026,245.65 9/4/2019 4 750 96,930.05 22 1500 194,347.65 9/5/2019 47 5500 711,775.00 13 2000 261,600.00 9/6/2019 44 3000 386,162.35 34 3000 387,300.00 9/9/2019 97 13500 1,723,888.90 0 0 0.00 9/10/2019 95 12000 1,492,725.00 49 5000 626,500.00 9/11/2019 0 0 0.00 91 11000 1,399,575.00 9/12/2019 94 9000 1,139,241.20 92 16000 2,069,750.75 9/13/2019 21 1500 193,950.00 122 16500 2,170,225.75 9/16/2019 70 7500 972,925.00 0 0 0.00 9/17/2019 8 1500 192,675.00 52 9000 1,172,800.00 9/18/2019 36 3000 394,425.00 33 3000 395,250.00 9/19/2019 94 10000 1,308,725.00 0 0 0.00 9/20/2019 12 2000 258,400.00 4 2000 260,783.05 9/23/2019 105 11884 1,530,081.20 0 0 0.00 9/24/2019 24 3500 442,225.00 0 0 0.00 9/25/2019 73 10000 1,244,425.00 42 5870 735,174.10 9/26/2019 0 0 0.00 133 17000 2,189,212.30 9/27/2019 0 0 0.00 77 7500 991,030.05 9/30/2019 64 7500 981,250.00 59 5000 654,794.80 10/1/2019 44 5000 648,627.20 48 7500 990,250.00 10/2/2019 83 9000 1,148,993.00 0 0 0.00 10/3/2019 5 1000 126,650.00 92 10000 1,283,693.85 10/4/2019 0 0 0.00 55 5000 655,651.30 10/7/2019 32 3500 458,425.00 43 3600 474,032.75 10/8/2019 46 8000 1,062,600.00 42 8000 1,073,733.85 10/9/2019 1 1500 199,200.00 56 5000 674,150.00 10/10/2019 38 5000 671,586.25 62 5000 676,463.00 10/11/2019 0 0 0.00 48 5000 687,694.15 10/14/2019 114 10000 1,373,305.30 71 7500 1,036,474.55 10/15/2019 0 0 0.00 74 9000 1,253,739.20 10/16/2019 18 4000 557,600.00 68 4000 564,575.80 10/17/2019 110 13000 1,798,964.85 64 6760 941,622.00 10/18/2019 80 7500 1,025,161.35 0 0 0.00 10/21/2019 66 6000 811,502.35 36 3000 406,950.00 10/22/2019 79 10588 1,420,769.10 0 0 0.00 10/23/2019 76 10500 1,381,000.00 95 10500 1,398,995.00 10/24/2019 31 12000 1,520,000.00 73 9500 1,249,584.10 10/25/2019 0 0 0.00 40 6500 867,975.00 10/28/2019 48 4500 601,200.00 124 10500 1,415,983.85 10/29/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 10/30/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 10/31/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/1/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/4/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/5/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/6/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/7/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/8/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/11/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/12/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/13/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/14/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/15/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/18/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/19/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/20/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/21/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/22/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/25/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/26/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/27/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/28/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/29/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/2/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/3/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/4/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/5/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/6/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/9/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/10/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/11/2019 101 9500 1,343,074.40 0 0 0.00 12/12/2019 4 4000 561,800.00 50 4000 566,200.00 12/13/2019 0 0 0.00 122 12000 1,700,640.25 12/16/2019 0 0 0.00 142 14000 1,999,322.00 12/17/2019 8 3000 431,775.00 0 0 0.00 12/18/2019 83 9000 1,293,671.55 50 4500 649,833.75 12/19/2019 0 0 0.00 68 9500 1,380,172.25 12/20/2019 113 10500 1,536,441.00 132 12500 1,834,385.15 12/23/2019 0 0 0.00 19 2500 370,000.00 12/24/2019 8 1000 147,844.00 9 1000 148,300.00 12/25/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/26/2019 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/27/2019 18 3200 472,835.00 0 0 0.00 12/30/2019 15 1000 147,500.00 21 2000 296,000.00 12/31/2019 56 10000 1,467,205.00 0 0 0.00

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Contacts:

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 6162 6924





