2019 Annual Report analyst conference call
We expect to publish the 2019 Annual Report of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 7 February 2020. A conference call is scheduled for 11:00 AM CET.
At the call, CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and CFO Jens Lund will present the 2019 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 7 February 2020
Time: 11:00 AM CET
Telephone: DK +45 82 33 31 94
UK +44 (0) 333 300 9263
US +1 646 722 4903
No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
The conference presentation will be accessible via the DSV website investor.dsv.com and https://dsv.eventcdn.net/2019fy/
Contacts
Investor Relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Frederikke A. Linde, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com
Media
Helle K. Hansen, tel. +45 43 20 33 58, helle.k.hansen@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S
Attachment
DSV Palapina A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
Investor news - analyst conference call FY 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: