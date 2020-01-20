2019 Annual Report analyst conference call

We expect to publish the 2019 Annual Report of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 7 February 2020. A conference call is scheduled for 11:00 AM CET.

At the call, CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and CFO Jens Lund will present the 2019 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 7 February 2020

Time: 11:00 AM CET

Telephone: DK +45 82 33 31 94

UK +44 (0) 333 300 9263

US +1 646 722 4903

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The conference presentation will be accessible via the DSV website investor.dsv.com and https://dsv.eventcdn.net/2019fy/

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Frederikke A. Linde, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com

Media

Helle K. Hansen, tel. +45 43 20 33 58, helle.k.hansen@dsv.com

