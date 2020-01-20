Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.
The below transactions concern allocation of share options.

For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy which was adopted in 2019. The policy is available on the Group website at this address:
https://www.coloplast.com/management-remuneration/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Villumsen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0054,102
d)Aggregated information 
-  Aggregated volume54,102 share options
-  PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAnders Lonning-Skovgaard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, CFO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0027,473
d)Aggregated information 
-  Aggregated volume27,473 share options
-  PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePaul Marcun
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Chronic Care
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0030,407
d)Aggregated information 
-  Aggregated volume30,407 share options
-  PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAllan Rasmussen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Global Operations
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0025,500
d)Aggregated information 
-  Aggregated volume25,500 share options
-  PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

  

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLars Rasmussen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0014,904
d)Aggregated information 
-  Aggregated volume14,904 share options
-  PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

This information is available in Danish and in English, in case of doubt the Danish version prevails. For further information: Hannah Katrine Larsen, tel.: +45 4911 3616.

