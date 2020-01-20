Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities
According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.
The below transactions concern allocation of share options.
For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy which was adopted in 2019. The policy is available on the Group website at this address:
https://www.coloplast.com/management-remuneration/
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kristian Villumsen
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
|b)
|LEI
|529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share options relating to B shares
|Identification code
|ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share option allocation
|c)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|0.00
|54,102
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|54,102 share options
|- Price
|DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
|b)
|LEI
|529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share options relating to B shares
|Identification code
|ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share option allocation
|c)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|0.00
|27,473
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|27,473 share options
|- Price
|DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Marcun
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Chronic Care
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
|b)
|LEI
|529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share options relating to B shares
|Identification code
|ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share option allocation
|c)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|0.00
|30,407
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|30,407 share options
|- Price
|DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Allan Rasmussen
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Global Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
|b)
|LEI
|529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share options relating to B shares
|Identification code
|ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share option allocation
|c)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|0.00
|25,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|25,500 share options
|- Price
|DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Rasmussen
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
|b)
|LEI
|529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share options relating to B shares
|Identification code
|ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share option allocation
|c)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|0.00
|14,904
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|14,904 share options
|- Price
|DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-01-20, 14:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
This information is available in Danish and in English, in case of doubt the Danish version prevails. For further information: Hannah Katrine Larsen, tel.: +45 4911 3616.
