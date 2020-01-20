Des Moinies, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS announced today it hired Charles Murphy as executive vice president/senior managing director of development and real estate. He will report to Joel Nelson, president and CEO and is responsible for strategy and performance oversight of the LCS Development and LCS Real Estate companies for parent company LCS. Murphy joins the organization in mid-February.

“Chuck brings tremendous depth and breadth of real estate and development experience that complements our company’s senior living expertise,” says Joel Nelson, LCS president and CEO. “He has developed, acquired and managed commercial real estate for over 30 years for a range of property types including hospitality, residential, land development, and health care within private equity, public, and entrepreneurial platforms.”

His career includes leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company, Security Capital Group, GE Capital, and Hammes Company. In these roles, his responsibilities included development, acquisition, finance, and asset management.

Murphy adds, “I am honored to be joining the great team at LCS, and am eager to help expand and enhance the LCS legacy of serving senior housing residents and their communities.”

Murphy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in economics and a Master of Science in real estate investment analysis, both from The University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a board member of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at The University of Wisconsin, and a full member of the Urban Land Institute.

About LCS®

Established in 1971, LCS is a pioneer in the senior living industry and the nation’s second-largest operator. The LCS Family of Companies focuses on development, operations management, marketing and sales management, and strategic planning for Life Plan Communities, and rental independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the United States. The company also provides a full-service real estate private equity enterprise, insurance, national purchasing consulting services and in-home care. The LCS Family of Companies is committed to serving seniors and ensuring the best resident experience possible by working with partners to tailor and streamline solutions. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything™. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

