Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Robotics Market Forecasts by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This data and forecasts for the cloud robotics market includes segmentation as follows:
Additional forecasts include:
Cloud robotics by industry vertical including:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e30b8v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: