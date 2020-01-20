Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Review discusses CAR-T's impressive revenue growth, which is expected to continue given the effectiveness of the therapy and the projected new users. There are positive factors for the market, though there are limits to growth. Patient volume should increase, though it is likely that the unusually large prices will not sustain over the next five years.
The report provides the following market data:
- CAR-T Market, 2018-2024 ($millions)
- CAR-T Market Share, 2019 (%)
- CAR-T Market Regional Breakout, 2019 (%)
The report discusses CAR-T therapy market trends, issues, and recent developments, including the following:
- Global Cancer Burden
- Complexity of the CARs Manufacturing Process
- Diseases Treated with CAR-T
- Study Shows Yescarta Increases Longevity
- CRS and Other Side Effects
- China CAR-T Competition
- Indian CAR-T Competition
- Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies in Development
- Competing Therapy in Development
Also noted in the report are selected CAR-T therapies in development, an effort to capture current media coverage of CAR-T trials.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- CAR-T Therapy Market Trends, Issues, and Recent Developments
- CAR-T Therapy Market
- Companies in the Market
2. CAR-T Cell Therapy Market
FDA-Approved CAR-T Therapies: Yescarta and Kymriah
- Yescarta
- Kymriah
- Table 2-1: FDA-Approved CAR-T Therapies
- CAR-T Therapy Market Trends/Issues
- Global Cancer Burden
- Figure 2-1: Global Cancer Incidence Trends, 2010-2040
- Complexity of the CARs Manufacturing Process
- Diseases Treated with CAR-T
Recent Market Developments
- Study Shows Yescarta Increases Longevity
- CRS and Other Side Effects
- China CAR-T Competition
- Indian CAR-T Competition
- Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies in Development
- A Competing Therapy in Development
Selected CAR-T Therapies in Development
- Table 2-2: Selected CAR-T Therapies in Development
- KTE-X19
- liso-cel
- C-CAR088
- IBI326 (Innovent)/CT103A (IASO BIO)
- bb21217
- MB-107
- ICTCAR014
- bb2121
- JNJ-682284528 (JNJ-4528)
- CT053
- MB-101 (IL-13Ra2)
- MB-108 (oncolytic virus C134)
- CYAD-01
- BAFF-R CAR-T
- MB-105 (PSCA)
- MB-102 (CD123)
- MB-103 (HER2)
- P-BCMA-101
- LCAR-B38M
- JCARH125
- MCARH171
- CYAD-101
- MB-106 (CD20)
- MB-104 (CS1)
- AMG 119
- ATA2271
- AUTO1
- AUTO3
CAR-T Market Analysis
- Figure 2-2: CAR-T Market, 2018-2024 ($millions)
- Market Share
- Figure 2-3: CAR-T Market Share, 2019 (%)
- Regional Breakout
- Figure 2-4: CAR-T Market Regional Breakout, 2019 (%)
3 Companies in the Market
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Company Summary
- Scripps Research Institute Deal
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market
- Autolus Therapeutics plc
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Company Summary
- bb2121
- bb21217
- bb2121
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Company Summary
- BMS Acquires Celgene
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market
- Cancer Kinase Inhibitor Market
- CARsgen Therapeutics
- Celgene Corporation
- Company Summary
- Collaboration with Immatics Biotechnologies
- Celgene Acquires Juno, Developer of CAR-T and TCR Therapeutics, for $9 Billion
- Celgene Buys JAK2 Inhibitor Maker
- Cellectis, Inc.
- Pfizer
- Servier
- Celyad
- CYAD-01
- CYAD-101
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Gracell Biotechnology
- Immune Therapeutics
- CAR-T
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- ICTCAR014
- Juno Therapeutics
- Selected CAR-T Therapies in Development
- Collaboration with Editas Medicine
- Kite Pharma, Inc.
- KTE-X19
- Yescarta
- Mustang Bio
- Novartis International AG
- Company Summary
- Kymriah
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Other Company Activity
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.
